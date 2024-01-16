Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen expects Canada’s aerospace sector to “continue to show strength” in 2024, emphasizing “visibility for growth remains high.”

“2024 should see completion of air travel recovery – still room to go to get back to trendline,” he said. ”According to IATA, global revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs; domestic plus international) in November (the latest reported month) were down just 0.9 per cent compared to the same month in 2019 with domestic RPKs up 6.7 per cent and international down 5.5 per cent. IATA estimates that global RPKs in 2023 will come in 4.8 per cent below 2019 with the total number of scheduled passengers 5.6 per cent lower than 2019. However, IATA projects that global passenger traffic will fully recover to 2019 levels by the end of 2024 with RPKs finishing the year 4.5 per cent ahead of 2019 and the number of scheduled passengers 3.6 per cent higher (4.7 billion versus 4.5 billion in 2019).

Also seeing a “healthy” business jet market and expecting aircraft production rates to climb, Mr. Doerksen said all four of his top picks for the year in his Transportation/Industrials coverage universe are “broadly informed by [his] preference for stocks in the Aerospace sector.”

They are:

* Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) with an “outperform” rating and $94 target. The average on the Street is $77.87.

“We expect Bombardier will deliver higher profitability and free cash flow through 2025 supported by a solid $14.7-billion backlog and generally healthy business jet end-market conditions,” he said. “Management has guided to 2023 free cash flow of $250 million. Looking ahead to 2024, we note that in addition to expected higher EBITDA, FCF will see tailwinds from no residual value guarantee cash payments ($125 million), lower capex and lower interest expense. We forecast 2024 free cash flow of $475 million. For 2025, we forecast FCF of $779 million, which will drive leverage down to a forecasted 2.1x at the end of 2025 versus a forecasted 3.7 times at the end of 2023. If Bombardier can achieve its 2025 EBITDA target of $1.6 billion, based on a conservative 6.5 times EV/EBITDA multiple, we would derive a valuation of $103.00 per share or 93-per-cent upside from the current share price.”

* CAE Inc. (CAE-T) with an “outperform” rating and $36 target. Average: $35.63.

“While the pace of margin improvement in CAE’s Defence sector has been a disappointment (and the main impediment to a higher share price in 2023), we remain very positive on the Civil segment (approximately 75 per cent or more of total company operating income) where results have come in better than expected so far in F2024,” he said. “CAE should enjoy growth in its Civil segment over a multi-year period supported by underlying airline pilot training demand and higher full flight simulator deliveries. We also expect Defence margins to eventually show improvement underpinned by very supportive growth in global defence spending that will drive new order activity.”

* Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) with an “outperform” rating and $19 target. Average: $19.10.

“Supply chain issues and inflationary costs will remain ongoing challenges for HRX over the coming quarters, but we see throughput and margins progressively improving over the next two years,” he said. “In the meantime, as we have noted, demand in both the Defence and Civil segments for HRX remains very strong, which is the primary factor supporting our Outperform rating. Valuation is also attractive: on our F2025 forecast (in which we forecast more normalized margins), HRX shares are trading at 7.9 times EV/EBITDA versus the aerospace supplier peer group at 11.6 times next year EV/EBITDA.”

* Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) with an “outperform” rating and $62 target. Average: $63.45.

“Exchange Income will see growth through 2024 and into 2025 that is underpinned by new contract wins including the B.C. and Manitoba medevac contracts (ramping through 2024), new surveillance activity, a new contract at PAL Airlines to support Air Canada (ramped in early 2024), as well as expected organic growth in the windows businesses over the next two years supported by growing demand for new housing,” he said. “We therefore have confidence that the company can grow EBITDA from a forecasted $553 million in 2023 to the management guidance range of $600-$635 million with potential upside should the company consummate additional acquisitions.”

Beyond strength in the aerospace industry, Mr. Doerksen highlighted four other themes to watch in the 12 months ahead:

* A “soft” freight market with the potential for inflection later in 2024.

“We remain generally neutral on our freight-related coverage universe as near-term freight volumes may remain relatively soft. A potential inflection point for freight demand may come later in 2024, however,” he said.

* Consumers will “likely to be more stretched.”

“A more challenging backdrop for consumer spending is likely to persist in 2024, although the valuations for consumer-exposed stocks in our coverage universe are already reflecting a softer demand outlook. Although we see good value in Air Canada and BRP Inc., investor sentiment could be a headwind for both stocks,” h said.

* An easing supply chain.

“This should be especially positive for NFI Group and Héroux-Devtek in our coverage universe,” he said.

* Lower interest rates may “boost high dividend payers.”

“If interest rates are cut in 2024, as is widely expected, it could be positive for Exchange Income and Mullen Group,” he said.

=====

After Cineplex Inc.’s (CGX-T) fourth-quarter box office results came in lower than he anticipated, National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine expects the impact of last year’s Hollywood strikes to continue to weigh on results well into the current fiscal year.

On Jan. 11, the Toronto-based company reported quarterly box office revenue of $123.8-million, below the analyst’s $127.5-million forecast and just 68 per cent of the result seen in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019.

“The Hollywood strikes, despite getting resolved (writers Sept. 26, actors Nov. 9), impacted Q4 which saw less movies ready to be released and postponements also due to an absence of stars available to promote finished projects,” said Mr. Shine.

“On an LTM [last 12-month] basis to Q3/23, theatre attendance was 71.4 per cent of 2019. It will take time to get a clearer read on 2024 where H1, especially Q1, will be undermined by the effects of the strikes, but a steadier stream of film product ill start to occur in Q2 and strengthen through H2, with 2025 positioned to have the first full release slate since 2019. We assume attendance in 2024 at 68 per cent and 2025 at 78 per cent of 2019. We look for only modest growth in BPP which could do better. We’ve seen year-over-year forecasts for 2024 North American box office of flat to down 10 per cent. We come in at down 5 per cent in 2024 (was up 0.3 per cent) and up 15 per cent in 2025. We expect revenues of $1348-million ex-P1AG [Player One Amusement Group] (was $1264-million) in 2024 and $1537-million in 2025, with Adj. EBITDAaL of $160.5-million (was $193.8-million) in 2024 and $209.9-million in 2025.”

After “modest” reductions to his projections, Mr. Shine is expecting revenue of $359.6-million and adjusted EBITDA of $74.3-million for the fourth quarter. Both are below the Street’s estimates ($379-million and $87-million, respectively).

Keeping an “outperform” recommendation for Cineplex shares, he lowered his target to $12.50 from $13.50, representing a total potential return of 50.8 per cent. The average on the Street is $12.75.

“We expect to see renewed momentum in CGX shares later in H1 this year,” he concluded.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed predicts a “smooth” close to Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.’s (NBLY-T) definitive agreement to go private with private equity firm Persistence Capital Partners.

Shares of the Toronto-based company jumped 15.6 per cent on Monday following the premarket announcement of the deal. It came after an offer reduction in mid-December but now includes a contingent value right worth an additional 61 cents per share, which Mr. Evershed called “a little sweetener.”

“A second oral valuation from the financial advisor sets the value of NBLY shares at $18.50-$23.50, fixing the mismatch between the takeout price and the initial oral valuation range of $20.50-$25.50,” he said. “The financial advisor also pegs the fair market value of the CVRs at $0.14-$0.34, and judges in its oral fairness opinion that the consideration to be paid to shareholders is fair; On top of the previously disclosed $600 million credit facility debt financing for PCP, the private equity sponsor also got an equity commitment from Brookfield to the tune of $320 million; The transaction has the unanimous approval of the transaction committee and board of directors, and directors and senior officers have entered into support and voting agreements to support the transaction, representing 0.3 per cent of shares at a quick glance.”

Mr. Evershed moved his recommendation for Neighbourly shares to “tender” from “sector perform” and cut his target to $18.50 from $20.50 to reflect the offer. The average on the Street is $20.86.

“We still think shareholders will support the transaction, looking forward to a liquidity event to get the opportunity to redeploy funds,” he said. “As usual, the transaction’s approval will require a majority of the minority, excluding PCP’s 50.05 per cent of shares, for the vote to pass, which will simultaneously satisfy the requirement for the approval of 66.7 per cent of all shareholders. The date of the vote will be confirmed in a circular which will be mailed out in the coming weeks, in advance of which we move our target to the offer price (was $20.50) and change our rating to Tender (was Sector Perform).”

=====

Energy analysts at CIBC World Markets made a series of target price reductions to stocks in their coverage universe on Tuesday. Their changes included:

Arc Resources Ltd. (ARX-T, “outperformer”) to $26 from $28. The average on the Street is $27.14.

(ARX-T, “outperformer”) to $26 from $28. The average on the Street is $27.14. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T, “neutral”) to $6 from $8. Average: $7.68.

(BTE-T, “neutral”) to $6 from $8. Average: $7.68. Birchliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T, “neutral”) to $6.50 from $8. Average: $8.71.

(BIR-T, “neutral”) to $6.50 from $8. Average: $8.71. Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T, “neutral”) to $8 from $9. Average: $8.83.

(CJ-T, “neutral”) to $8 from $9. Average: $8.83. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T, “outperformer”) to $30 from $42. Average: $30.91.

(CVE-T, “outperformer”) to $30 from $42. Average: $30.91. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T, “outperformer”) to $14 from $15. Average: $13.81.

(CPG-T, “outperformer”) to $14 from $15. Average: $13.81. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T, “neutral”) to $7.25 from $8.50. Average: $10.19.

(EFX-T, “neutral”) to $7.25 from $8.50. Average: $10.19. Enerplus Corp. (ERF-N/ERF-T, “outperformer”) to US$19 from US$23. Average: US$20.80.

(ERF-N/ERF-T, “outperformer”) to US$19 from US$23. Average: US$20.80. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T, “neutral”) to $3.25 from $4. Average: $3.89.

(ESI-T, “neutral”) to $3.25 from $4. Average: $3.89. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T, “neutral”) to $16 from $16.75. Average: $18.25.

(FRU-T, “neutral”) to $16 from $16.75. Average: $18.25. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T, “outperformer”) to $8 from $9. Average: $8.77.

(KEL-T, “outperformer”) to $8 from $9. Average: $8.77. Lucero Energy Corp. (LOU-X, “neutral”) to 70 cents from 80 cents. Average: 89 cents.

(LOU-X, “neutral”) to 70 cents from 80 cents. Average: 89 cents. Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T, “neutral”) to $12 from $13. Average: $11.96.

(LUN-T, “neutral”) to $12 from $13. Average: $11.96. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T, “neutral”) to $26 from $27. Average: $30.35.

(MEG-T, “neutral”) to $26 from $27. Average: $30.35. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T, “neutral”) to $32.50 from $40. Average: $38.28.

(POU-T, “neutral”) to $32.50 from $40. Average: $38.28. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T, “outperformer”) to $27.50 from $29.50. Average: $26.44.

(PSK-T, “outperformer”) to $27.50 from $29.50. Average: $26.44. Pipestone Energy Corp. (SCR-T, “outperformer”) to $35 from $40. Average: $33.64.

(SCR-T, “outperformer”) to $35 from $40. Average: $33.64. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T, “outperformer”) to $58 from $61. Average: $51.53.

(SU-T, “outperformer”) to $58 from $61. Average: $51.53. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T, “outperformer”) to $4.50 from $5.25. Average: $5.63.

(TVE-T, “outperformer”) to $4.50 from $5.25. Average: $5.63. Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T, “outperformer”) to $24 from $26.50. Average: $27.27.

(TPZ-T, “outperformer”) to $24 from $26.50. Average: $27.27. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T, “outperformer”) to $72.50 from $82.50. Average: $81.16.

(TOU-T, “outperformer”) to $72.50 from $82.50. Average: $81.16. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T, “neutral”) to $22 from $26. Average: $24.54.

(VET-T, “neutral”) to $22 from $26. Average: $24.54. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T, “outperformer”) to $14 from $15. Average: $13.57.

Conversely, analyst Jamie Kubik raised his target Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) to $10.50 from $9.50. with a “neutral” recommendation. The average is $11.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* In response to Monday’s release of its 2023 production results and 2024 guidance, CIBC’s Bryce Adams cut his Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) target to $12 from $13 with a “neutral” rating. Others making changes include: National Bank’s Shane Nagle to $12.50 from $13 with an “outperform” rating and Canaccord Genuity’s Dalton Baretto to $11 from $11.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is $11.96.

* MoffettNathanson’s Michael Morton raised his Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) target to US$82 from US$79 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$73.16.

* JP Morgan’s Arun Jayaram cut his Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T) target by $1 to $23, below the $24.54 average, with a “buy” recommendation.