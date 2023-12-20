Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

The following three securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B-T)

On Dec. 12, executive vice-president of Bombardier aftermarket services and strategy Paul Sislian sold 36,001 shares at a price per share of $49.9981, after which this particular account held 33,430 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled roughly $1.8-million, excluding trading fees.

On Dec. 11, executive vice-president of aircraft sales and Bombardier defense Jean-Christophe Gallagher divested 32,000 shares at a price per share of $49.434, reducing this specific account’s position to 35,418 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.5-million, not including commission charges.

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG-T)

On Dec.11, executive vice-president, corporate development Ed Gardner exercised his options, receiving 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $50.40 and sold 4,000 shares at a price of $112.68, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $249,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE-T)

On Dec. 8, director Trevor Thiele exercised his options, receiving 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.41 and sold 200,000 shares at a price of $8.9214, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $1.3-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

**

The following stock has had both buying and selling activity recently reported by insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T)

On Dec. 7, senior vice-president, corporate development Haytham Hodaly acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $65, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchases totaled $650,000, not including trading fees.

On Dec. 8, Chantal Gosselin, who sits on the board of directors, sold 4,235 shares at a price per share of $64.3215 with 400 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $272,000, excluding commission charges.

