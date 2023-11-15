On today’s Breakouts report, there are 41 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 16 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum). Discussed today is a stock that is on the positive breakouts list – enCore Energy Corp. (EU-X).

Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 62 per cent, and the stock has a couple of near-term catalysts that may lift it even higher. The company is expected to begin production at one of its plants this month and production at a second plant is slated to start in the first quarter of 2024. Stocks often experience re-ratings and multiple expansion as they transition to a producer from a developer.

Over the past four trading sessions, the share price has rallied 22 per cent. Given this sharp move higher, the stock is now in overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) reading of 71. Generally, an RSI reading at or above 70 reflects an overbought condition. As a result, the positive price momentum may pause in the near-term in order for the stock to digest these gains.

A brief outline on enCore is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

EnCore is an emerging uranium producer with operations in the United States. In terms of its production pipeline, management is currently focused on its three licensed In-Situ Recovery uranium processing plants located in Texas (Rosita, Alta Mesa and Kingsville Dome) with production set to begin at one plant this month and another plant in the first quarter of 2024. In addition, the company has pipeline projects located in South Dakota (Dewey-Burdock project) and Wyoming (Gas Hills project) as well as longer-term production planned from resources located in New Mexico (Crownpoint and Hosta Butte project).

The stock has a market capitalization of approximately $834-million and is dual-listed, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American under the ticker EU.

Investment thesis

Focus on climate change with rising demand for carbon-free nuclear energy.

Strong industry fundamentals: supply deficit (nuclear reactor requirements exceed global uranium production).

Rising demand for uranium products from utility companies.

Emerging U.S. uranium producer. Rosita plant beginning production by the end of this month and the Alta Mesa plant starting production in the first quarter of 2024.

Total measured and indicated resources estimated at over 74 million pounds and total inferred mineral resources are estimated at over 26 million pounds.

Management targets annual uranium production of 3 million pounds by 2026 and 5 million pounds by 2028.

Seasoned management team. Chief executive officer Paul Goranson is the former chief operating officer of Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR-T) and former president of Cameco Resources. Chairman Bill Sheriff co-founded Energy Metals Corp., which was acquired in 2008.

Year-to-date, the spot uranium price is up over 50 per cent, trading around a 15-year high.

Potential near-term key risks to consider: 1) production delays/challenges and 2) volatility in the uranium price.

Dividend policy

As an emerging producer, the company currently does not generate any earnings. Consequently, it does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, the company has two “buy” recommendations and two “speculative buy”recommendations (from Canaccord’s Katie Lachapelle and Cantor Fitzgerald’s Mike Kozak).

The firms providing research coverage on the company are: Canaccord Genuity, Cantor Fitzgerald, Haywood Securities, and PI Financial.

Financial forecasts

According to Refinitiv, the consensus revenue estimates are US$49-million in 2024, US$176-million in 2025 (based on one estimate from Canaccord Genuity) and US$240-million in 2026 (based on one estimate from Canaccord Genuity).

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued by analysts on a price-to-net asset value basis.

According to Bloomberg, the average 12-month target price is $6.34, suggesting the stock has 22 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices are: $5 (from PI Financial’s Chris Thompson), $6, US$5 and $7.50 (from Cantor Fitzgerald’s Mike Kozak).

Three of the target prices are quite recent, calculated over recent days and weeks, however, the low on the Street from PI Financial was set back in August.

Insider transaction activity

Quarter-to-date, there has been trading activity in the public markets reported by two insiders, albeit relatively small transactions.

On Oct. 12, director Susan Hoxie-Key bought 1,000 shares at a price per share of US$3.0494, increasing this particular account’s position to 2,000 shares.

On Oct 11, chief operating officer Peter Luthiger invested over US$62,000 in shares of enCore. He purchased a total of 20,655 shares for two accounts that he has control or direction over at an average cost per share of approximately US$3.04.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 62 per cent. Its industry peers, Cameco Corp. (CCO-T) and Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR-T) are up 97 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.

In September, the stock broke out of a downtrend that has been in place over the past year. The stock faces major resistance between $5.50 and $6. Looking at the downside, there is strong technical support around $4, near its 50-day moving average (at $4.26).

ESG Risk Rating

Looking at three risk providers Sustainalytics, MSCI and Bloomberg, the company currently does not have an environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) risk rating.

POSITIVE BREAKOUTS Nov. 14 close ADW-A-T Andrew Peller Ltd $4.50 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $12.00 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $8.05 CIA-T Champion Iron Ltd. $6.95 CSH-UN-T Chartwell Retirement Residences $10.84 CHE-UN-T Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund $8.87 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd $10.25 CTS-T Converge Technology Solutions Corp. $3.72 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc $108.85 DCBO-T Docebo Inc. $70.17 EU-X enCore Energy Corp. $5.18 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $4.61 WN-T George Weston Ltd $167.67 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $47.80 GLO-T Global Atomic Corp. $2.47 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $41.91 HPS-A-T Hammond Power Solutions Inc. $74.13 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $38.23 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp $208.91 JWEL-T Jamieson Wellness Inc. $28.22 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc $5.15 LAS-A-T Lassonde Industries Inc $144.00 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $123.03 MRU-T Metro Inc $75.58 MI-UN-T Minto Apartment REIT $14.65 NVEI-T Nuvei Corporation $27.11 ONEX-T Onex Corp $86.27 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $44.42 PET-T Pet Value Holdings Ltd. $26.92 QTRH-T Quarterhill Inc. $1.65 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $96.11 RCI-B-T Rogers Communications Inc $57.84 SIL-T SilverCrest Metals Inc. $7.27 STLC-T Stelco Holdings Inc. $43.94 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $84.65 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $68.54 TBL-T Taiga Building Products Ltd. $3.04 TCS-T TECSYS Inc. $30.32 T-T TELUS Corp $24.25 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd $114.77 WED-X Westaim Corp. $3.81 NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS ALYA-T Alithya Group Inc. $1.63 ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $18.65 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc $0.45 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $19.35 CUP-N-T Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. $11.35 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $44.95 CNL-T Collective Mining Inc. $3.97 GDI-T GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $36.25 GXE-T Gear Energy Ltd $0.77 HLS-T HLS Therapeutics Inc. $3.71 INO-UN-T Inovalis REIT $1.10 OLA-T Orla Mining Ltd. $4.01 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $28.11 RUP-T Rupert Resources Ltd. $2.79 TOT-T Total Energy Services Inc $8.12 TNT-UN-T True North Commercial REIT $1.11 Source: Bloomberg

