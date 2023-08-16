Skip to main content
Fergal Smith
Toronto
Reuters

The Canadian dollar CADUSD weakened to its lowest level in more than two months against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the recent jump in long-term borrowing costs weighed on investor sentiment.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3525 to the greenback, or 73.94 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since June 1 at 1.3539.

Risk-sensitive currencies, such as the Canadian dollar, “remain on the defensive,” Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.

An aversion to risk is becoming more pronounced “as investors grapple with the prospect of higher long-term rates,” Schamotta said.

A combination of sticky inflation and robust economic growth, particularly in the United States, has fanned fears of interest rates staying higher for longer.

Canada is a major produce or commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to shifts in investor sentiment.

U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly 2% lower at $79.38 a barrel as investors weighed worries about China’s embattled economy against expectations of tighter supply in the United States.

Canadian housing starts slipped by 10% in July compared with the previous month, which had produced the strongest figures in 10 years. Separate domestic data showed that wholesale trade fell by 2.8% in June from May.

Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the curve. The 10-year was up 1.2 basis points at 3.764%, after touching on Tuesday its highest intraday level in nearly 15 years at 3.803%.

