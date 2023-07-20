Canadians are worried about retirement. Fewer than half are confident they will have enough money to retire as planned, according to a Bank of Montreal survey earlier this year.

Fortunately, the reality of retirement is far, far more positive than people think.

The vast majority of Canadians appear to do just fine after leaving work behind. Seniors are more satisfied with their lives than younger Canadians, Statistics Canada finds. People over age 55 are also less stressed about money issues, according to an index compiled by the financial planning association FP Canada.

Granted, the situation isn’t perfect. Women over age 80 who live alone face particular challenges. Overall, though, the poverty rate among Canadian seniors is substantially lower than among younger Canadians. It is also among the lowest in the world.

If you’re apprehensive about your own retirement, maybe it’s time to take a new look at what lies ahead. These questions will prepare you for your golden years.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Sam Island

“Seniors are more satisfied with their lives than those in younger age groups,” a Statistics Canada study published in 2018 concluded. Retirement has a positive impact on the older population, another study published this year concluded – and money doesn’t seem to be a huge factor in creating this sense of contentment. Health and family matter more.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Sam Island

That BMO survey earlier this year found that most Canadians believe they need $1.7-million to retire. Thankfully, the figure isn’t quite that high. It seems most people are managing to retire on far less than pre-retirees think they will need. But exactly how much will you personally require? That depends on four key factors: when you plan to retire, the working income you plan to replace, other resources you expect in retirement and how much money you plan to draw when you retire.