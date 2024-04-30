Group trips gain popularity with flexible itineraries as key to success

Prepandemic, I was lucky enough to join a 42-person group trip to Amanpulo Resort on Palawan Island in the Philippines for a friend’s 50th birthday. My friend’s generosity and brilliant planning – with the help of a savvy travel agent, resort planner and many shared Google docs where we could opt into activities we were interested in – ensured the week was a well-organized dream that enabled a celebration for everyone. Group trips are nothing new, but travel companies are reporting that, postpandemic restrictions, demand for these large group trips is on the rise.

Carolyn Addison, head of product for luxury travel group Black Tomato, reports that sales from private groups are at an all-time high. “Bookings for eight or more people have increased by over 35 per cent in 2023 versus 2019, and groups now account for around 30 per cent of bookings,” she says. “While some predicted group travel to peak as families and friends reunited and celebrated missed milestones with memorable travel experiences, what we’ve seen is an ongoing appreciation for spending time with loved ones via joyful journeys together.”

Finding the best destinations

When planning a group trip, the biggest influences on where to go are likely going to be who you are travelling with and how much you must spend. And you’ll need to take into account the interests, ages and fitness levels of everyone in your group to make the trip a success.

In line with this surge in group travel, Black Tomato developed a new group trip product line, See You in the Moment, designed with a flexible and customized approach that allows groups to take part in bucket-list itineraries that don’t involve being in each other’s pockets the whole time. “Some standout group trips we’ve arranged in recent months include a seven-person trip to Japan for a multigenerational group of two families travelling together, and a multigen family adventure in Mongolia for six people. Perfect for these clients who felt they’d done pretty much everything else on their bucket list before,” says Addison.

Open this photo in gallery: A custom-designed group trip allows families to travel together for bucket-list itineraries, such as touring Morocco.Vaida Tamošauskaitė

An all-inclusive is another way to bring a large group together, and ensuring everyone has a good time, says Antonietta Johnston, a travel consultant with Hagen’s Travel and Cruises in North Vancouver. “Everyone can enjoy the resort, and if there are people that want to add in excursions or extras, they can do that,” Johnston says.

Know where you want to go? Contact the resort directly to get the ball rolling, says Mimi AuYeung, senior luxury leisure sales executive at the Ritz-Carlton, Toronto. Her team can connect guests with travel agents whose sole focus is group travel. “The hotel and agency will work closely together to ensure a seamless arrival and to all offsite or onsite activities,” she says.

Hitting the right notes

Making any group trip a success requires a certain amount of flexibility and an understanding that not everyone is into the same things (or has the stamina to spend all their time in the group). AuYeung says it’s important to avoid a one-size-fits-all program, “There should be plenty of variety and options for guests.” Prearranging some group activities and meals will be essential as few properties will be able to seat large groups together on short notice, but AuYeung advises that you also give free time to allow guests to mix and mingle and spend time with each other.

You should also account for how difficult travel might be, looking for a destination that most people can arrive at with as few connections as possible (especially if they have young children, says Johnston), and AuYeung advises bringing guests in the day as a way to avoid having to take a redeye to join the group.

My trip to the Philippines got everything right. Our group would come together in the evenings, but our days were our own, which meant that it never felt like too much together time. We did the activities that excited us and skipped those that didn’t. I was able to dive for the first time, one friend went parasailing, but others in the group just relaxed on the white sands sipping cocktails. It was perfection, no matter how you defined it.