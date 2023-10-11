Open this photo in gallery: AI-generated image via 6 Seeds AI6 Seed AI/6 Seed

Where we once shared recipes and cooking techniques orally or on paper, food-related social-media posts now generate views in the millions. It’s no surprise, then, that AI-generated recipes, complete with photos and chatty intros, can be created in seconds using keywords based on the data trails we constantly leave behind.

U.K.-based technology consultancy company 6 Seeds has a recipe generator trained on 15 million recipes and counting (all licensed to be used by the AI). As it collects data, it’s learning to be a better cook – or at least to develop more reliable recipes that haven’t been tested in real life.

6 Seeds uses artificial intelligence to inform the food and beverage industry and help shape the future of food. “We’re in a pretty dire state at the moment – how are we going to feed the world, water the world, regenerate the soil,” said CEO Kate Burns, former head of Google Europe.

The company consults on vertical and regenerative farming and addressing food waste, and works with large food brands to attempt to capture the zeitgeist and predict where consumer needs are going. It does this by accessing about 30 trillion data points gathered from our online footprint to identify patterns and advise on product development and consumer engagement.

This muffin recipe was created entirely by 6 Seeds’ generative AI in about 10 seconds by entering keywords including fall, apple, baking and healthy. It also spit out the photo , along with a detailed nutritional breakdown and information about consumer trends and internet search patterns.

Most of us wouldn’t recognize the recipe as AI-generated, particularly with its conversational intro, and when I followed it I wound up with a batch of fairly tasty (albeit a bit dense) muffins.

The photo is not an entirely accurate representation of the recipe, but the company notes the photos should be considered inspiration. I divided the batter into a 12-cup tin, filling each cup generously to achieve the high muffin tops in the picture. In the image they appear to have a streusel topping, which a human cook will notice isn’t listed in the ingredients and directions. To be fair, these kinds of discrepancies also occur in human-written recipes. As Andreas Duess, a co-founder of 6 Seeds, points out, human input is still necessary. “AI is a tool – only a tool,” he says. “It doesn’t actually make it. … That’s the magic of food.”

While AI is becoming more effective at creating attractive, generic recipes with the mass-market appeal that many large brands aim for, when it comes to food, we crave the stories, the personalities, the nostalgia, the culture – the human connection. Being human, we tend to sniff out the artificial.

Recipe: Healthy Apple Sunrise Muffins

Open this photo in gallery: Healthy Apple Sunrise Muffins by Julie Van Rosendaal.Julie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

This recipe and introduction were both generated by 6 Seeds’ generative AI.

These AI-generated muffins are a delightful breakfast treat that combines the natural sweetness of apples with the wholesome goodness of oats. The addition of cinnamon gives a warm, comforting flavour that complements the apple and oats beautifully. The final result is a bit dense. Using all-purpose flour instead of whole wheat would make them less so.

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup quick cooking oats

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/4 cup neutral vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups grated apple

Preheat your oven to 375 F (190 C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the honey, applesauce, oil, eggs and vanilla extract.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined.

Fold in the grated apple.

Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups, filling each one about 2/3 full.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of a muffin comes out clean.

Allow the muffins to cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.