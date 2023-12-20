Winter is peak season for cream liqueurs, a category of alcoholic beverages kick-started by the overwhelming global success of Baileys Irish Cream. Whether tipped into coffee or sipped on its own or as part of a cocktail, their rich and indulgent character is more appealing with a chill in the air.

Created in 1973, Baileys Irish Cream claims credit as the world’s first cream liqueur. Its success inspired the creation of a multitude of flavour variations, including Baileys Salted Caramel, Baileys Espresso Creme, Baileys Chocolate Cherry, Baileys Vanilla Cinnamon and Baileys Pumpkin Spice. Many new additions are efforts to diversify in the hopes of inspiring year-round enjoyment.

Competitive brands have also sprung up to create a robust category. Distilleries in Ireland and abroad formulated their own blends of whisky-based cream liqueurs sweetened and flavoured with other ingredients, such as coffee, fruit, herbs, nuts and spices.

Flavours, sweetness levels and alcohol strength vary from brand to brand. Canadian distilleries have added local flavour to the assortment with maple syrup, butter tart and nanaimo bar editions.

Cream liqueurs can be consumed straight up, on the rocks, or as a cocktail ingredient. Despite the cream component, refrigeration is not necessary. However, cream liqueurs taste best served well chilled, making the refrigerator a convenient cool place of storage. Once opened, it’s best to consume the liqueur within six to twelve months.

Five Farms Single Batch Irish Cream Liqueur (Ireland)

The swing top bottle suggests an artisanal approach by the makers of this luscious Irish cream, which is said to be made in small batches within 48 hours of receiving the cream from five farms in County Cork. Its appealing butterscotch, vanilla and coconut flavours are best enjoyed served over ice. Available for $48.55 in Ontario, $44.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $39.49 in Manitoba, $40 in Quebec, $40.50 in New Brunswick.

Forty Creek Cream Liquor (Canada)

Earlier this year, Forty Creek added a new Butter Tart Cream Liquor to its portfolio, joining the Nanaimo Bar flavoured and original version in an increasingly popular segment of its whisky business. The original would be my recommendation for sipping. The creamy caramel, milk chocolate and vanilla flavours are enjoyable and nicely balanced by the spicy notes of the whisky. The bolder flavours of the Butter Tart Cream worked better when added to a cup of coffee. Available for $31.75 in Ontario ($30.25 until December 31), $30.99 in British Columbia ($28.49 until December 30), various prices in Alberta, $49.99 in Saskatchewan (1140 mL bottle), $31.99 in Manitoba, $30.79 in New Brunswick, $31.29 in Nova Scotia, $32.80 in Newfoundland.

Wayne Gretzky Canadian Cream Whisky (Canada)

Rich and creamy by design, with satisfying mocha, nutty and caramel notes. This is a flavourful and versatile style that works nice on its own or as a mixed drink. Available for $35.95 in Ontario ($32.95 until December 31), $30.49 in British Columbia ($28.49 until December 30), various prices in Alberta, $36.99 in Saskatchewan, $29.99 in Manitoba, $30.99 in New Brunswick, $37.79 in Nova Scotia, $37.49 in Prince Edward Island, $31.88 in Newfoundland.