HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto alliance on your birthday will encourage you to believe that you do have the power to transform your existence. You will have to be tough, maybe even ruthless, when dealing with those who get in your way but the time for half measures is over.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A promising new phase begins this weekend. Most things will work out for the best and the impression you make on the world will be hugely positive. You will also make some interesting new friends, with whom you will accomplish wonderful things.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s entry into the career area of your chart will encourage you to be more ambitious in your outlook. Even if you are the sort of Taurus who prefers not to draw attention to yourself you must now take a more central and public role in life.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What occurs next will remind you that there is more to life than merely existing from one day to the next. Take note of the struggles going on around you and then choose which side you are going to support – it will be the winning side, of course.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is time to get serious about your long-term financial plans. Even if your money situation seems fine at the moment you would be the first to admit that you have frittered away a lot of cash on things you don’t need. Spend less for a change.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the relationship area of your chart will bring about major changes over the next few weeks and nothing will be the same as before. Whether or not you enjoy this phase depends mostly on your own attitude. Strive to be positive at all times.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are entitled to your point of view but you need to accept that other people are entitled to their opinions as well. If you get into an argument today, be it personal or political, back off for a bit so everyone gets the chance to cool down.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A hectic phase is about to begin but it will also be hugely enjoyable, so prepare yourself mentally and physically and get ready for the ride of your life. Creatively and professionally this promises to be a marvellous time. Make every moment count.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A domestic dispute that has been simmering for weeks, maybe months, could come to the boil this weekend and that’s a good thing because it needs to be dealt with once and for all. A compromise solution is possible but how much ground are you prepared to give?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What occurs over the next 48 hours will make it clear that something of fundamental importance has changed. The good news is that change will work mainly in your favour, although it will work better if you are willing to meet others halfway.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With both the sun and Pluto moving into the money area of your chart over the next 48 hours you can expect a significant change in your financial fortunes. It may not seem like a good change to begin with but in time it will work in your favour.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s Day One of the rest of your life and from this moment on you must believe that each and every decision you make will improve not only your own existence but also the lives of loved ones and friends. Make it your mission to heal the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun’s move into the most sensitive area of your chart means you must be kinder to yourself both mentally and emotionally. Yes, of course, you have made some mistakes but none of them were so important that you need to condemn yourself endlessly.

