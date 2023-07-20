Birkenstocks have long been a summer footwear staple – the company’s iconic Arizona sandal, introduced in 1973, is beloved by celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kendall Jenner.

And in recent years, the two-strap sandal has inspired countless imitations and collaborations with high-end brands including Dior, Rick Owens and Jil Sander. (Not coincidentally, an investment firm backed by the luxury goods company LVMH bought a majority stake in Birkenstock in early 2021.)

But fashion is always moving forward. You can love your classic Birks and still want to try a new sandal this summer. There are plenty of comfortable options on offer, whether you want to make a fashion statement or seek style and function that won’t break the bank.

For a slim profile that won’t break the bank

Open this photo in gallery: Tkees Lily Nudes flip flops.Handout

These cushiony, minimalist leather flip flops by Toronto-based Tkees, oft-spotted on celebs such as Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens, are available in more than a dozen neutral shades.

Tkees Lily Nudes flip flops, $74 through tkees.com.

For a designer take on a classic

Open this photo in gallery: Veronica Beard x Dr Scholl’s Original Floral Buckle clog.Handout

Best known for its orthopedic footwear, Dr. Scholl’s has in recent years collaborated with fashionable brands such as Ganni and Re/Done. Its new effort with Veronica Beard, featuring buckle clogs in varying patterns and heel heights, is available online through selected retailers, and in-person at the womenswear label’s Toronto boutique. (You can also stick with Dr. Scholl’s Original Sandal, which costs less at $120).

Veronica Beard x Dr Scholl’s Original Floral Buckle clog, $328 through neimanmarcus.com.

For a serious sole and dose of style

Open this photo in gallery: Dr. Martens Zane Brando sandals.Handout

Dr. Martens’s leather sandals are made to last and as comfy as their signature boots. This sleek slingback style, available in both men’s and women’s sizes, is made with a durable, full-grain leather and features an adjustable ankle strap.

Dr. Martens Zane Brando sandals, $160 through drmartens.com.

For sartorial cred and an EVA footbed

This Japanese footwear brand has partnered with fashion innovators such as Lanvin, Missoni and Carhartt in the past, but even their own signature sandals are fairly fashion-forward. These unisex slides feature a padded, adjustable strap and an EVA footbed that’s comfortable and boasts antimicrobial properties.

Suicoke Moto-Cab slides, $300 through simons.ca.

For all day comfort and a Canadian footprint

Open this photo in gallery: Poppy Barley the Fisherman Sandal.Handout

Designed in Edmonton and made in a woman-owned factory in León, Mexico, these leather fisherman sandals are a must-have. Wear yours with a floral dress to the farmers’ market, and with denim shorts for a trip to the park or beach.

Poppy Barley The Fisherman Sandal, $245 through poppybarley.com.

For dependable function and range of colours

Open this photo in gallery: Crocs Classic Clog.Handout

It can seem like Crocs are always either coming in or going out of fashion! But they are also famously comfortable, and we have been spotting both the classic and platform clogs out and about more this summer. Plus, if it’s a deal maker for you, rapper Lil Nas X has just been named the brand’s global ambassador.

Crocs Classic Clog, $59.99 through crocs.ca.