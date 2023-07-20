The summer is well under way and we’ve gathered up tips and guides from experts to help you make the most of it.

Cottages are meant to be restful – not stressful – so to ensure that everyone has a relaxing time (hosts included), it pays to do some prep work before guests arrive, including menus, the division of chores and organizing some (but not too many) activities. It’s important to leave time to nap and laze by the water with a good book. Élisabeth Bélanger, co-owner with her sister Élaine of Maison Orphée, the Quebec City-based purveyor of quality oils and condiments, says hosts should never be shy about asking guests to pitch in, whether that’s picking up fresh produce at a farm stand or showing up with a cooler full of beverages.

Elizabeth Ai-Quyen, a hand and foot model with B&M Models, has been working in the industry for more than a decade. Her feet – which are not insured! – have appeared in advertisements for brands such as Little Burgundy, Roots and Hudson’s Bay. We asked her to share her insider intel for keeping your feet looking great, this summer and beyond.

Birkenstocks have long been a summer footwear staple. In recent years, the two-strap sandal has inspired countless imitations and collaborations with high-end brands including Dior, Rick Owens and Jil Sander.

But fashion is always moving forward. You can love your classic Birks and still want to try a new sandal this summer. There are plenty of comfortable options on offer, whether you want to make a fashion statement or seek style and function that won’t break the bank.

We asked three Canadians who often work outdoors – an Olympic sprint kayaker, a flower farmer and a hair and makeup artist who works on weddings and photo shoots – to share their top tips and picks for sunscreens, deodorant and even a tick repellent.















The selection of non-alcoholic drinks continues to expand and improve as new products and flavours are introduced to meet growing demand. These non-alcoholic selections stand out from the growing number of products turning up on store shelves.

Chris Nuttall-Smith’s new cookbook, Cook It Wild: Sensational Prep-Ahead Meals for Camping, Cabins and the Great Outdoors, gives a slew of tips and recipes to level-up your next camping trip.

Ticks are a growing, disease-carrying menace. Health Canada says you’re most likely to encounter ticks during the spring, summer and fall, though ticks can be active at any time of the year when the temperature is consistently above freezing. The Globe shares tips for recognizing ticks, preventing bites and how to protect your pets.

Wondering where to travel this summer? We asked locals in major Canadian cities from coast to coast to recommend the best things to see, do, eat and drink in their respective necks of the woods. From music festivals to local brews to public art exhibitions, there’s no time like the present to get out and explore your own backyard.

Montreal native, Dexter Peart, and his brother Byron, run Goodee. Together, the duo shares recommendations to soak up the city during the summer.

Set the perfect summer table

Stanley Tucci, florist Tina Barkley, chef Olivier Le Calvez and bartender Patrick Fulgencio share their tips for summer hosting.

Much like winter, training outdoors in the summer requires some adjustments and preparations. Athletes don’t have to ‘go hard’ while exercising outside during a heat wave. These tips can help you get the most out of your summer workout while staying safe and healthy.

