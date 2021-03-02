Staycation at these seven Canadian hotels opening this year

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.
Miss the thrill of checking in, room-service breakfast or sinking into a perfectly made bed? This spring and summer, these new accommodations are hoping to lure Canadians to staycation downtown or head into the wild for off-the-grid luxury.
Humaniti Hotel, Montreal
A new H-shaped mixed-use high-rise at Montreal’s Place Jean-Paul Riopelle is home to this Autograph Collection hotel opening in May. The eighth letter of the alphabet is a recurring influence throughout the hotel, from a sculpture named Hanima by Québécois artist Marc Séguin to the 193 rooms in four categories – Hop, Halo, Hibiscus, Harmonie – and the 1,200-square-foot suite Hero. Hotel guests have 24-hour access to a 2,000-square-foot gym with eco-friendly NOHrD equipment made from wood and leather. Executive chef Jean-Sébastien Giguère will oversee h3 restaurant, lounge and terrace, and Hugo Duchesne, Quebec’s sommelier of 2020, will manage a 3,000-bottle wine cellar.
Klahoose Wilderness Resort, Klahoose First Nation, B.C.
The former Homfray Lodge has been reborn and reimagined by new owners from Klahoose Nation, welcoming visitors beginning in May. Only accessible by boat or seaplane, this off-the grid resort features a main lodge and cabins and is located on Desolation Sound, a protected marine park at the northern end of the Salish Sea. Greeted with traditional Klahoose songs and drumming, visitors can learn about cedar basket weaving and wood carving, and during a hike, find out how the Klahoose peoples used different plants as medicine. Wellness options include forest bathing, yoga or stand-up paddling, while the major draw is the resort’s coveted access to Toba Inlet and Klite River to see the region’s wildlife superstar, the grizzly bear.
The Muir, Halifax
From Wallace Quarries limestone to local landscape paintings in all 109 rooms, Nova Scotia style is being distilled into every part of this Autograph Collection hotel, opening this summer in downtown Halifax. Muir translated from Scottish Gaelic is sea, and that’s the guiding light of the design: lighthouse Fresnel lenses will be used at the entry as a welcome beacon; the wellness centre will include a halotherapy room featuring the therapeutic benefits of salt, and a raw bar will showcase the local catch. A waterfront location means guests can arrive by boat, borrow a kayak or stand-up paddle and indulge in rum sundowners on the deck overlooking the Atlantic.
The Pearle Hotel and Spa, Burlington, Ont.
Soon to open on the shores of Lake Ontario, this 151-room boutique hotel takes inspiration from Burlington’s former cottage area, formerly located in what’s now known as Spencer Smith Park. Named for the owners’ grandmother (a former cottager here in the 1930s), the hotel sourced vintage cottage photos from the Burlington Historical Society for artwork in the suites and for postage-paid postcards given to guests. The lake has inspired a custom wall mural in the hotel’s ballroom; all hotel art is sourced from Ontario artists. The Spa at the Pearle will feature a hammam and pool.
Sonder at The Beverley, Toronto
A virtual concierge is your host at this property, a hybrid of a hotel and an Airbnb-type rental, guiding guests from reservation to check-out, with additional benefits via the Sonder app to make requests morning, noon and night, whether it’s more towels or dining suggestions. The Beverley just opened in Toronto, the fifth Sonder property in the city (Montreal has four, Vancouver has one; they are mainly in condominium buildings). Located on Queen Street West, The Beverley has 18 rooms, each a cosmopolitan pied-à-terre loaded with modern amenities. Bonus: access to a communal rooftop patio and a street-level coffeehouse. sonder.com
The Versante Hotel, Vancouver
Housed within the new International Trade Centre, this 100-room hotel, opening in late spring near Vancouver International Airport, will feature bold colours, Asian decor and Bruno Restaurant and Bar, helmed by chef Bruno Feldeisen. Versante’s private car will be available for complimentary transfers from YVR, and the hotel’s tech accessories, including an app, provide contactless check-in, room access and controls for lights, temperature and entertainment. Additional in-room tech treats include a voice assistant, Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and Lululemon’s Mirror invisible gym, a video screen giving access to on-demand workout classes.
1 Hotel, Toronto
The former Thompson Hotel will be reborn this summer as the first Canadian outpost of 1 Hotels, a brand known for its sustainable practices. At this location, 2,000 plants will be featured throughout the 112-room property, locally reclaimed barn wood is part of the design of the public space, and a custom art installation from Toronto’s Moss & Lam studio will be featured. The hotel’s main restaurant, 1 Kitchen Toronto, will source ingredients for its plant-focused menu from within a 50-kilometre radius and its own kitchen garden. California’s Madera Group will take over the former Colette space to open Casa Madera offering an organic Cali-Mex menu.
