Typically, monumental changes in government happen incrementally, over time. But occasionally, they happen quickly, the result of a chance conversation.

In March, Sol Mamakwa, the MPP for Kiiwetinoong in Northwestern Ontario, spoke at a reception at Queen’s Park and said that he couldn’t speak his Anishininiimowin language in the legislature. Progressive Conservative House Leader Paul Calandra, who was also in attendance, told him afterward that that wasn’t true – that he was free to speak his language in the chamber.

But to Mr. Calandra’s credit, he later learned that Mr. Mamakwa, an Indian residential school survivor who understands what it means to be punished for speaking his language in a government-sanctioned institution, was right. Only English and French were recognized as official languages in Ontario, and that has been the case ever since the British “founded” the province in 1867.

Mr. Calandra acknowledged he was wrong and promised to do better, telling Mr. Mamakwa that the Tories would fix this generational wrong. Not only would the MPP from Kingfisher Lake First Nation be able to speak his language, but given two days’ notice, interpreters would be hired to provide simultaneous translation in the House, and Hansard, the official record of proceedings, would also appear in English, French and in Anishininiimowin syllabics when he speaks. Further, all Indigenous languages would be accommodated.

This act went beyond politics. It was the right thing to do in order to preserve First Nations languages, many of which are threatened with extinction. The change didn’t come after the introduction of a new bill or countless committee meetings and endless research studies; it came about because of a face-to-face conversation.

“This is a simple step towards reconciliation,” Mr. Mamakwa said.

That said, this move was also wise, politically. Mr. Calandra knows the Progressive Conservative government is in the bad books of many of Ontario’s 133 First Nations communities. During the Greenbelt fiasco, the Chiefs of Ontario couldn’t get any of their concerns heard or even phone calls answered as the government bulldozed ahead with no consultation. Thankfully, the Tories eventually reversed course on that wrong-headed decision.

Ontario has an ambitious electric-vehicle plan that could bring in tens of billions of dollars – but the province needs First Nations buy-in to develop the Ring of Fire to make those ambitions a reality. It is clear that Honda, Stellantis, LG Energy Solutions, Volkswagen and others are coming here to be closer to the resources needed for battery production, but the government cannot allow those companies to develop on the Ring without community support, lest some First Nations block access. After all, Indigenous Peoples are land protectors, mindful of the precious muskeg and four-leggeds that inhabit the land that serves as a giant carbon sink, helping to cool the entire planet. In a bizarre climate contradiction, industry desperately needs to blast through the carbon sink to access to the precious minerals that fuel the batteries needed to eventually supplant fossil fuels.

Then, there’s the province’s support of six new historic Métis communities. Recognizing them tramples on First Nations Section 35 constitutional rights – not to mention the fact that the province, as a signatory to Treaty 9, should know better. They cannot recognize new historic Indigenous communities that may pursue claims on existing treaty land without First Nations consent.

But on Tuesday morning in Ontario’s legislature, the reality was momentarily put aside. Mr. Mamakwa rose and asked to speak his language in honour of the 79th birthday of his mother, Kezia Mamakwa. She was present that day, as were her surviving children, her grandchildren, members of Kingfisher Lake First Nation, Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, and, poignantly, many residential school and day school survivors, including Barbara Nolan, the Anishinabek Nation’s language commissioner, who attended residential school in Spanish, Ont.

Mr. Mamakwa held an eagle feather as he spoke for 10 minutes, a rarity right off the top of the legislative day. When it was over, Premier Doug Ford quickly crossed the chamber and met Mr. Mamakwa. They grasped each other and shook hands.

Then it was down to business.

Mr. Mamakwa’s first question concerned a 2018 promise to build long-term care beds in Sioux Lookout, Ont.

“Ookihmaawinuh ootaakii pehyehteh wiitaan ahniinihii ahshai uhwuhshihmeh kohtwahsooyuhkih ehoochih pwaatuhwihsehkin kitchiyehowkuhmikoo nihpehwihnun ihiimaah Waanihnaawuhkak?”

Or, translated: “Will this government please explain why these long-term care beds in Sioux Lookout have been delayed for six years and counting?”

Mr. Ford, to his credit, promised to fulfill the 2018 pledge and get those beds built, with all of us there bearing witness.

Is this the beginning of a new path of respect and understanding? We never lose hope – even if settler governments have an awful track record.