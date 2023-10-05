Open this photo in gallery: Premier-Elect Wab Kinew speaks at a press conference the morning after winning the Manitoba provincial election at the Manitoba legislative building on Oct. 4.David Lipnowski/The Globe and Mail

O Canada

Unlike Americans, we Canadians tend not to sing our collective praises. A sense of national pride is not part of our DNA, and the politics of grievance often overtakes our sense of achievement. So, perhaps two current events merit reflection.

One hundred and thirty-eight years after the hanging of Louis Riel, Manitoba has an Indigenous premier who will lead a majority government (“NDP wins Manitoba election as Wab Kinew set to become first First Nations provincial premier in Canada” – Oct. 4):

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, our much-maligned parliamentarians of late have elected a Black parliamentarian from Quebec as Speaker, a historic first (”Liberal MP Greg Fergus elected new Speaker” – Oct. 4). And it took a lot less time to deliberate over his election than it did for Montrealers to find a way to commemorate Oscar Peterson.

All in all, not a bad week at all for the half-full cupsters.

Howard Greenfield Montreal

Both Canada and the United States have, in the past 10 days or so, ousted the Speaker in their lower chamber of government – the House of Commons in Canada and the House of Representatives in the U.S.

The former was ousted for celebrating a Canadian from Ukraine who had apparently fought for the Nazis (against the Russians, then our allies against Germany). Meanwhile, the latter was ousted for attempting to moderate views of more extreme, right-wing members of the U.S. House of Representatives (”Far-right Republicans oust McCarthy as U.S. Speaker” – Oct. 4).

Admittedly both situations are much more complex than that summary – but the core difference is frighteningly illustrative of the two countries’ key ideological drivers.

Mary Lazier Corbett Picton, Ont.

The GOP Freedom caucus is like Kramer on Seinfeld. They went to the store to return the pants they were wearing.

Bob Goddard Kingston

Who’s ruling the robots?

Re “We’re wrong to fear artificial intelligence” (Report on Business, Oct. 2): Artificial intelligence boosters point to the Industrial Revolution and blithely dismiss the mass job eliminations historically caused by new technologies as “frictional pain.”

It is true that new technology has and may still create new prosperity and employment opportunities. The problem is not with the technology itself but with the people who control it, who use each new technological innovation as a means to diminish incomes and worker autonomy (see: the gig economy).

Ryan Whyte Toronto

Notwithstanding history

Re “Make it so” (Letters, Oct. 2): I agree 100 per cent with a letter-writer who deplores the recent provincial invocations, both actual and threatened, of Section 33 [the notwithstanding clause] of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. That “this version of Canada is unrecognizable to me,” however, must be because of her relative youth?

Until 1982, issues attracting the use of Section 33 today were almost invariably left to be decided by the elected members of the provincial legislatures and federal Parliament rather than appointed judges. It was, in fact, a hallmark of parliamentary supremacy and responsible government, and judicial involvement in such issues was the exception, not the rule. The exceptions, moreover, had to be creative. (Landmark cases such as Roncarelli v. Duplessis come to mind.)

So, to those of us born before 1960 or so, bypassing the judiciary is quite recognizable. It is also quite likely that were Section 33 not included – and there are more restrictions on its use than there were limitations on legislative supremacy before 1982 – we would not have had a Charter.

Hamar Foster Professor emeritus, University of Victoria; Victoria

Market forces

Re “Senate bill to revamp Bank of Canada is doomed, but it could start an overdue conversation” (Report on Business, Sept. 28): I admire Senator Diane Bellemare’s effort to reform the Bank of Canada.

In my opinion, her reform should go further and simply provide that interest rates be determined by the market, with competition-law oversight to ensure pools of capital do not abuse their market power. Wage and price controls have been discredited and left to the market. Why leave only interest rates in the control of bureaucrats?

Owing to free trade with the rest of the world, inflation in goods is no longer solely a domestic matter, but affected by prices in China and other jurisdictions. Wages are also no longer a domestic matter owing to remote work and outsourcing; think of those telecom call centres in the Philippines and India.

Shaul Ezer Montreal

Pet prices

Re “Pet drugs could be sold cheaply at pharmacies. This is why they’re not” (Oct. 2): So now we have Big Pharma limiting product distribution of pet medications to control (or maximize) pricing.

Throughout the pandemic pet boom, we read about private-equity funds buying up veterinary services in earnest (“Inside the corporate dash to buy up dentists’ offices, veterinary clinics and pharmacies” – Report on Business, June 4, 2022), and this pet owner has experienced the resulting extraordinary price increases for routine services such as checkups and teeth-cleaning.

Inflation? It’s reigning like cats and dogs.

Bill Hollett Markham, Ont.

My dog is two years old and will be on a drug for the rest of her life.

Pharmacist Wendy Chui’s online company Pets Drug Mart has managed to help many people save some money on necessary drugs. I looked up the drug mine was taking and I could save approximately $35 a prescription.

I feel sorry for veterinarian Howard Covant after being disciplined for supplying Ms. Chui with pet medication. I find it unfortunate that Bayer continues to make huge profit on the backs of pet owners.

Susan Stacey Toronto

Rooting for the anti-hero?

Your depiction of Donald Trump as a MAGA-Republican snake oil salesman is certainly very funny and represents widespread, popular opinion (”MAGA snake oil” – editorial cartoon, Oct. 2).

Nevertheless, some recent polling indicates the Democrats might not be able to quash a second Trump-led Republican victory in 2024. Why would Mr. Trump remain so popular despite his shameless oratory and a slew of serious criminal indictments against him? Is it possible that his antics have transformed him into a type of national folk hero, who, despite his faults, is simply more interesting than his opponents?

Herb Schultz Edmonton

Better sooner than later

Re “India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official says” (Online, Oct. 2): Why wait to be told – remove them all.

Edward C. Migdal Fonthill, Ont.

