People wear face masks as they walk through a subway station in Montreal on July 17.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Another answer

Re Should We Brace For Another COVID Wave? (Oct. 11): The simplest protection from yet another wave: Wear a mask.

Masks should be mandated inside for everyone. This, along with more vaccinations, would go a long way in preventing a fall wave.

David Chalmers Toronto

Harder line

Re Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv In Retaliation For Crimea Attack (Oct. 11): How can Canada idly stand by being “appalled” by the most recent “retaliatory” actions from Vladimir Putin?

When will the Prime Minister abandon meaningless words and close down Russia’s embassy in Canada?

Martin Pick Cavan Monaghan, Ont.

Cultural problems

Re Hockey Parents Are Mad As H-E-double Hockey Sticks (Opinion, Oct. 8): Hockey Canada should be seen as a symptom, not the cause; players and parents are not some innocent externality.

There are well-intentioned parents and players, but hockey “culture” is more a reflection of our society. If we as a country want to solve the toxic culture, we should start at home.

Parents and players should bear at least a shred of responsibility.

Matthew Beasant Toronto

The problems are not only at the top. A culture of “what happens in the room, stays in the room” hides hazing and other bad behaviour.

It is incumbent on organizations at all levels to establish standards of conduct for all players, and have coaches and administrators enforce them. If a suspension is applied at the National Hockey League level, it should equally be applied throughout the system.

Robert Thomas Kingston

Way down

Re Big Spender (Letters, Oct. 10): A letter-writer argues that government “taking advantage of economies of scale is by far the most effective way to spend tax revenue.” The inverse also applies: When government projects go wrong, they can go wrong in a big way.

Let us call them “economies of fail.”

Ron Freedman Toronto

Good for it

Re Alberta Advantage (Letters, Oct. 10): Of the myriad reasons why Alberta should not assert sovereignty, financial threats from the rest of Canada, as suggested by a letter-writer, would be the least effective and add fuel to the currently small fire.

Given Alberta’s “league of its own” contribution to equalization payments and outsized proportion of GDP and exports, if asked to cover the costs of the Trans Mountain pipeline and repayments of oil and gas subsidies as preconditions to greater sovereignty, many Albertans would say, “Sure. And, oh heck, keep the change.”

David McClurg Calgary

Something fishy

Re Fisheries Department Avoids Protecting Commercial Species: Commissioner (Oct. 5): This reminds me of a letter I penned to The Globe and Mail more than a quarter-century ago.

The article which triggered my exasperation reported that then-fisheries minister Brian Tobin was justifiably alarmed at the “glaring organizational flaws and bureaucratic ineptitude within the Department of Fisheries and Oceans” (Tobin Vows To Overhaul B.C. Fishery: Fleet Almost Wiped Out Premier Salmon Run Last Summer, Report Says – March 8, 1995). He said that “we must stop trying to manage on the edge.”

Mr. Tobin’s ire was in response to a report by former fisheries minister John Fraser that said the department “needs better methods of estimating how many fish are available to catch, must overcome bureaucratic ineptitude that led to periods of internal chaos, and, above all, must take a more conservative approach to setting quotas.” Mr. Fraser concluded that officials “allowed the salmon fleet to come within 12 hours of obliterating the sockeye salmon that make up the fabled Adams River run.”

Plus ça change.

Tom Bergen Kitchener, Ont.

Human after all

Re Driver’s Seat (Letters, Oct. 10): A letter-writer expresses concern about Loblaw’s new self-driving trucks. After testing 150,000 deliveries with no accidents, I’d wager that this record is better than that of most drivers.

Based on my experience as a cyclist, human drivers are getting worse every year. Many are distracted by phones and others are just selfish scofflaws (let alone road-ragers who use their vehicles as weapons). On the other hand, self-driving cars are programmed to respect the law and driving ability will only improve with time and technological advances.

Please, bring on self-driving cars. I look forward to a future where all cars respect other vehicles and follow the rules of the road, not the egos of drivers.

Brooks Rapley Toronto

Always next year?

Re Toronto Returns To Regular Programming As Jays Get Set For Vacation (Sports, Oct. 10): As long as fans keep hoping that Toronto teams just make it to the post-season, things will probably never change.

After just one or two post-season games, it always seems the same: Players long for their vacation days. Managers say how bad they feel after being eliminated, that they will learn from their mistakes. But year after year it’s the same old, same old.

We loyal fans are at fault in some way. If we weren’t so believing in our Toronto teams, didn’t pay big bucks to go to games, then maybe things could change.

We should feel like suckers for thinking next year will be better, when it never is. But we keep hoping.

Ingrid Puustrom Belleville, Ont.

I can remember, not so long ago, when all Toronto teams were lousy. Our baseball, basketball and hockey teams are currently successful and creating great excitement.

We better enjoy this now, as one never knows when another Harold Ballard-era is on the way.

Michael Rea Toronto

Re It Took The Blue Jays A Village Of Mistakes To Blow A Seven-run Lead Against Seattle Mariners (Sports, Oct. 8): Having watched most Blue Jays games this season and being lucky enough to attend Game 2 of the wild-card series, I know that the disappointment of losing is tangible.

In the light of day, I can see that the Jays are a flawed team, whose weaknesses were exposed in a short series. Their opponent also had significant weaknesses, but were able to overcome them and used their pitching strength to defeat the Jays.

The responsibility for improving flaws is the responsibility of the general manager, who contributes lots of happy talk but seems unable to actually fill the holes. I think Ross Atkins has missed too many opportunities to continue.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Humiliations build character. Character wins championships.

Donald Granatstein Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com