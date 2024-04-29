Open this photo in gallery: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference amid Russia's attack on the country in Kyiv on Aug. 23, 2022.Gleb Garanich/Reuters

On Ukraine

Re “Airbus granted reprieve from Canadian sanctions on Russian titanium, sources say” (April 25) and “Bombardier also granted exemption from Canadian sanctions on Russian titanium” (Report on Business, April 26): What is the point of having sanctions, if we’re going to provide economic exemptions to businesses whenever they are inconvenient or cut into profit?

I am disappointed and saddened by our government prioritizing the business interests of Airbus and Bombardier over Ukrainian lives, coherence with foreign and defence policy and maintaining a unified stance with our G7 allies on limiting Russia’s means of continuing its increasingly brutal war against Ukraine.

Russia will likely take the profit from titanium sales to feed its war machine, the same apparatus Canada is supposedly helping to stop. How hypocritical of Canada to want to thwart the aggressor, but only without disadvantaging itself.

Olena Bykova Toronto

Re “As a Ukrainian, I’m not surprised by Volodymyr Zelensky’s declining popularity” (April 26): Criticizing Volodymyr Zelensky seems strange, whether one is Ukrainian or not, considering he has done more to help his people against the Russian invasion than anyone.

I see him as solely responsible for making appeals and successfully receiving billions and billions of dollars in support of Ukraine’s struggle, thanks to NATO allies and training. Without these finances, especially from the United States, Ukraine would have been defeated right from the beginning.

If Ukraine is thinking of dumping Mr. Zelensky, for whatever reason, it will most likely cease to exist as a sovereign country. Ukrainians should unwaveringly stand together in support of his efforts, otherwise their country will likely suffer disastrous consequences.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

Re “About that foreign-agents registry thing...” (April 25): I am not as convinced that a foreign-agents registry would be much of a game-changer.

Many national security experts already have noted the marginal benefits that a foreign-interference transparency registry would bring. I concur.

Foreign state actors of the intelligence type wanting to cause harm, assuming they are even in Canada, would not register. If they are here with diplomatic passports, they would not register either. If they are here falsely posing as journalists, students or something else, they too would not register. Even if they are caught for not registering, penalties are likely to be paltry in comparison to penalties for espionage.

We would be left with a number of not-so-dangerous registrants, such as real foreign lobbyists, who can be deterred by the force of law. More importantly, what would registration exactly allow foreign agents to do once registered? That seems to be missing from the discussion.

Stéphane Lefebvre PhD; former federal strategic and intelligence analyst; Ottawa

Lead the way

Re “Mark Carney says federal budget not focused enough on growth” (Report on Business, April 25): Justin Trudeau says he is “not worried about innovation and creativity. I’m worried about people being able to pay their rent and eventually buy a home.”

Surely a prime minister should be equally concerned about both the short and long term. Or is this too much to handle?

It’s especially important since you feature on the front page news that “Canada’s per capita output drops 7% below trend, new Statscan report says.” Our leader should be connecting the dots.

Paul White Toronto

Re “When will Mark Carney run?” (April 26): If Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland are listening, I have heard Mark Carney put forward a better plan than their government. At a recent Canada 2020 talk, Mr. Carney presented some poignant conclusions.

“We cannot redistribute what we do not have.”

“The government is not building this county, Canadians are.”

“Investors must be rewarded for taking risks, and countries that embrace and celebrate risk-takers will win.”

“Fuelling the power of the private market, aligned with our values, is the only way forward.”

Maybe Mr. Carney should step in and allow Mr. Trudeau to have dignity in his departure.

Mark Borkowski Toronto

Message received

Re “The Liberals’ capital-gains tax hike punishes prosperity” (April 24): So a tax reduces demand for a product. So also does a fine, such as for a speeding ticket.

Years ago, I had to pay a $6,000 fine and, yes, that drastically cut back the offending activity. That activity was making too much money; the fine was the penalty via taxation.

Being self-employed, I could not go back to 150 customers and ask for extra payment because I was doing too many jobs that year. That was a big loss and I made sure it never happened again. Ergo, my productivity went down the tubes.

Day 1 of my own government would abolish income tax. Productivity in Canada would leap forward and eliminate the steep wall between Canadian prices and imports from lower-pay countries.

Kathleen McCroskey Surrey, B.C.

Act on it

Re “Canadian banks are not fighting climate change on their own. They must be legislated” (Report on Business, April 22): Canadian banks have made net-zero commitments to Canadian citizens. Now, some are breaking those commitments by greenwashing, backsliding and funding coal projects.

We can either give them another chance in the hopes that sense triumphs over a quick buck, or we can regulate some sense into them with the Climate-Aligned Finance Act.

How does that saying go? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice …

Mark Taylor Calgary

Deep breath

Re “Honda deal is good publicity for Liberals, but who will buy all those EVs?” (Report on Business, April 26): Evaluating complaints about electric vehicles could possibly be resolved with a simple experiment.

While driving on a busy street behind a gas or diesel vehicle, open one’s air intake while waiting at a stop sign or red light. Then do the same experiment behind an EV.

This could display one important reason for a transition to EVs.

Charles Krebs North Saanich, B.C.

Come on in

Re “The Leafs can learn something from Brad Marchand. He is enjoying himself” (Sports, April 26): If the Boston Bruins win their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brad Marchand can pack his bags and move out from where he’s been living rent-free, in the heads of Leafs players.

If the Leafs win, his eviction would be proof that they finally were able to overcome his infective peskiness.

Jon Heshka Kamloops, B.C.

