Act fast

Re “Fort McMurray residents ordered to evacuate as wildfire approaches community” (May 15): In 2021, Lytton, B.C., burned to the ground. Floods that fall severed Metro Vancouver from the rest of Canada. Highway 1 near Abbotsford temporarily rested at the bottom of a lake.

Nationally, the tail end of a hurricane flattened parts of the Maritimes. Droughts, floods, wildfires and other natural disasters are increasing in frequency, from coast to coast. Nearly every day, there are multiple news stories of weather-related disasters around the world.

Why is there no national organization in the style of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency? Why is everything so ad hoc, slow and reactive in the aftermath of natural disasters?

Why are governments not systematically learning from past disasters? Why is co-ordination between different levels of government so poor when yet another village, town or city is hit by extreme weather?

John Shepherd Richmond, B.C.

Heat is on

Re “Carbon challenges” (Letters, May 13): Two letter-writers make a good point: Carbon capture and storage enables the fossil fuel industry to carry on doing business as usual and continuing to make profit.

I believe there is only one way to reduce Canadian emissions: Burn less fossil fuel. Carbon pricing on its own is not going to do the job.

The root of the issue is a technological development, the invention of an efficient steam engine in 1776 – not economic measures. Ongoing development and deployment of technologies is an essential part of the solution to Canada’s emissions. Policies to foster that, including economic measures, should also be essential.

Canada has to put the horse in front of the cart.

John Hollins Ottawa

Re “Energy-hungry AI models could strain water and power grids. Can the sector handle the demand?” (Report on Business, May 11): It looks like more data centres will be built to meet artificial intelligence needs, and they’ll use a lot of power and generate a lot of heat. Wouldn’t it make sense for building codes to require they be built so that waste heat can be utilized?

That would include new buildings of all kinds, including greenhouses, public pools or industrial processes that require heat.

Doug Payne London, Ont.

How many zeroes?

Re “Trans Mountain pipeline expansion: a step forward, but at what cost?” (Report on Business, May 15): It seems strange that we accept the $34-billion price tag of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion with few questions, but we go ballistic on the $60-million ArriveCan financial shenanigans. The TMX project is more than 500 times that value, but no mention of a forensic audit.

It is the same government managing both projects.

Bill Trussler Fanny Bay, B.C.

Fair and square

Re “Canadians pay the price of a baroque tax system” (Report on Business, May 13): I see a simple solution to our complicated tax system, and that is to introduce a minimum flat tax applicable to all individuals and corporations in Canada, without any exemptions.

It is a privilege to live and work in Canada. Everyone should contribute their fair share for the well being of our good country.

Charles Campisi Oakville, Ont.

Go west

Re “Could nurse practitioners fill the primary care gap?” (May 11): For a number of years, British Columbia has operated a thriving public-health program that employs many nurse practitioners throughout the province. My wife and I have been their patients for several years.

I also taught for a number of years at Thompson Rivers University, which offers a full program to train NPs.

John Hart Kamloops, B.C.

In protest

Re “Are the campus protests just noise? A look back at the anti-apartheid movement offers insights” (May 15): The contributor argues for a moral equivalency between the current government of Israel and that of South Africa in the 1980s. I find there is none.

Notwithstanding the horrible predicament that the people of Gaza find themselves in today, drawing parallels between the apartheid regime of South Africa and modern Israel shows me an ignorance of history and the current reality.

I suggest that those who prescribe to such comparisons go back to school and pay special attention to history class – provided there is one.

Jerry Amernic Toronto

I am old enough to have participated in even earlier movements seeking university divestment from war-related industries in the United States.

Divesting from South Africa aimed to weaken a pariah colonial state that subjected the majority of its citizens to third-class status, or worse.

Divesting from the U.S. war machine aimed to stop a superpower from dropping napalm on the poor people of a developing nation, in order to prop up a corrupt regime.

I believe divesting from Israel is intended to disarm the defence forces of a multiracial, multiethnic (imperfect) democracy, so that it can be conquered by undemocratic movements and insurgencies. Not the same thing.

It’s easy to follow the virtuous parade and slap on labels. I find it’s much harder to learn granular history and do some difficult critical thinking.

Elaine Bander Montreal

Like many in Canada and elsewhere, I have been on an emotional roller coaster, oscillating between horror and frustration in the face of daily news from Israel and Gaza. Other than donating to relief agencies that may or may not be able to get through with assistance, what can one do?

Enter our own millennials and Generation Z, stepping up and making a difference. To these (sometimes maligned as “apathetic”) young people, I say thanks for doing the heavy lifting, and may they continue in safety and confidence.

Donald Hall Ottawa

Proost!

Re “Canadian soldiers liberate the Netherlands” (Moment in Time, May 13): In April, 1985, and in my mid-30s, I went to Apeldoorn in the Netherlands on business.

As usual when travelling overseas, I had a Canadian flag pin in my lapel. I knew of Canada’s role in the liberation of the country, but somehow I had never understood just how significant it was.

I learned quickly when I walked into a bar that first evening. Even though it was obvious I had nothing to do with the liberation, 40 years later people just wanted to buy me a drink, and to thank Canada. I was the nearest thing.

Nigel Brachi Edmonton

