Skip to main content
The Decibel Staff, Menaka Raman-Wilms and Madeleine White

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts and Youtube.

Food and family are often front and centre during the holidays. These two ingredients also help make up our identities and cultures.

So today, The Decibel is sharing stories of finding family through the act of baking.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com

Follow Menaka Raman-Wilms on Twitter: @menakarwOpens in a new window
Follow Madeleine White on Twitter: @JournoMaddieOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

More from Podcasts

Podcasts

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the authors of this article:

Check Following for new articles

Interact with The Globe