The ‘stain’ of foreign interference on Canadian elections

The public inquiry into foreign interference aimed to provide answers critical to Canada’s democracy: Who are the main perpetrators of the threats against the country’s electoral system? What, if any, role did they play in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections? The first report from the inquiry has now been released – detailing the “pervasive, insidious and harmful” problems of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic institutions.

Robert Fife, The Globe’s Ottawa bureau chief, breaks down the report and explains what comes next, as pressure mounts on the Trudeau government.

