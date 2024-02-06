In early January, Florida became the first U.S. state to get approval to import wholesale drugs from Canada. The FDA’s decision overrides decades-long objections from drug companies and could save the state millions of dollars. Now, Colorado is looking to do the same.

The Globe’s international correspondent, Nathan VanderKlippe went to Colorado to learn about their plan to bring in cheap drugs from Canada, why drugs are so much more expensive in the U.S., and whether Canadians could be facing a shortage in their medications.

