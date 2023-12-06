Skip to main content
Managing personal finances while navigating 2023′s economic landscape is stressful, especially for young people. Is now the time for a down payment for a home? How do you even begin saving with sky-high rents? Where is the safest place to begin investing?

Listeners asked these questions (and more) to The Globe’s personal finance columnist Rob Carrick, who spoke to Decibel host Menaka Raman-Wilms in a Globe Campus virtual event. We answer the most pressing queries to help you get a better handle on your money.

