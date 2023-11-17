Open this photo in gallery: Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Senate Committee on National Finance, in Ottawa on Oct. 17.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer says the total cost of provincial and federal support for electric vehicle battery manufacturing in Canada will be $5.8 billion more than government projections.

The report analyzes the costs to governments of recent deals struck with Northvolt, Volkswagen VWAGY and Stellantis-LGES STLA-N to locate EV battery manufacturing facilities in Canada.

It pegs the total cost of government support at $43.6 billion between 2022 and 2033, which is $5.8 billion higher than the $37.7 billion in costs announced by Ottawa and the provinces.

The report says the extra $5.8 billion represents foregone corporate income tax revenues for the federal, Ontario and Quebec governments.

Of the total $43.6 billion in costs, 62 per cent will be borne by the federal government and 38 per cent will fall on the governments of Ontario and Quebec.

The report also estimates a break-even timeline for governments of 11 years for the Northvolt production subsidy, 15 years for the Volkswagen subsidy and 23 years for the Stellantis subsidy.