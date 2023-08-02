Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau arrive in Zumpango, Mexico, in January 2023. The pair have announced their separation via social media.Eduardo Verdugo/The Associated Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his longtime partner Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced on Wednesday that they are separating.

Mr. Trudeau, 51, has been married to Ms. Grégoire Trudeau, 48, for the last 18 years and have three children together: Xavier, 15, Ella Grace, 14, and nine-year-old Hadrien. Mr. Trudeau met Ms. Grégoire Trudeau, a former entertainment journalist, in 2003. Their wedding was held in Montreal in May 2005.

The announcement about the couple’s separation was posted to Instagram on Wednesday. Mr. Trudeau said that the couple had “made the decision to separate” and that they “remain a close family with deep love and respect”. He also asked that, for the well-being of his children, the family’s privacy be respected.

In a separate statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the Prime Minister and Ms. Grégoire Trudeau signed a legal separation agreement.

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” the office said. “Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.”

The Trudeaus are expected to have joint custody of the children. The Prime Minister will continue to live at Rideau Cottage, and his children will primarily live there to maintain stability. Ms. Grégoire Trudeau has moved into a separate home in Ottawa. However, she will still spend time at Rideau Cottage with her children and stay there when Mr. Trudeau is travelling. The family is taking a summer vacation together next week in Canada as well.

The separation is the first for a prime minister since Mr. Trudeau’s late father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, divorced his mother, Margaret Trudeau, in 1984 – which is the same year the elder Trudeau stepped down from political office.

The announcement comes while Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal party is struggling in the polls as he tries to fend off Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who have made the affordability crisis a key focus of his leadership.

In May, the Prime Minister posted about his anniversary with a photo of himself and Ms. Grégoire Trudeau holding hands, stating: “Every mile of this journey together is an adventure. I love you, Soph. Happy anniversary!”

In May 2022, in a post about their wedding anniversary, Ms. Grégoire Trudeau said that she and Mr. Trudeau had navigated “sunny days, heavy storms and everything in between.”

While speaking to Global News in 2015, Ms. Grégoire Trudeau said that “no marriage is easy.”

“I’m almost kind of proud of the fact that we’ve had hardship, yes, because we want authenticity,” she said. “We want truth. We want to grow closer as individuals through our lifetime and we’re both dreamers and we want to be together for as long as we can.”

In 2014, Mr. Trudeau told former CBC reporter Evan Solomon that, “Our marriage isn’t perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love. We are honest with each other, even when it hurts.”

When asked by Mr. Solomon if that was “coded language for extramarital affairs,” Trudeau said “No.”

“This is a conversation about the kinds of challenges that any real marriage goes through. Tremendous ups and downs, but as I say we are deeply in love and committed to each other and we continue to be,” Mr. Trudeau told the public broadcaster.

Mr. Trudeau is a child of divorce, writing in his 2014 memoir Common Ground that the break-up of the marriage of his parents left him with “a sense of diminished self worth.”

Pierre Trudeau married Ms. Trudeau in 1971. The couple had three sons, of whom Justin Trudeau is the eldest. They separated in 1977 and were divorced in 1984.

Justin Trudeau wrote of using Archie comics, then novels to deal with the turmoil at home. “Escaping into the printed page was one of the few ways I had to block out the dark drama in my parents’ marriage,” he wrote.

Justin Trudeau first became Prime Minister in 2015 with a sweeping majority mandate. In 2019 and 2021, Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals were re-elected with minority mandates. Mr. Trudeau has insisted he plans to take his party into a forthcoming federal election.

Last week, Mr. Trudeau announced a significant overhaul of his cabinet, changing the portfolios or adding roles to the majority of ministers. He also brought in seven new faces and only eight members kept their current jobs.

As he explained the overhaul of his front bench, Mr. Trudeau promised a greater focus on the economy and housing for “millions of Canadians who are struggling” but he did not say he was retooling his front bench in response to internal challenges.

Mr. Trudeau and his family have lived in Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall instead of the more traditional prime ministerial residence of 24 Sussex Drive. The cottage is a two-level, 22-room home that, before Mr. Trudeau led the Liberals to power in 2015, was occupied by staff associated with the governor-general.

The Prime Minister also has access to a 16-room residence at Harrington Lake in Quebec.