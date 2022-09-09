London, Sept. 9: King Charles III greets the crowd upon his arrival at Buckingham Palace a day after his mother died at the age of 96.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail

Latest updates

“I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love as I have throughout my life,” King Charles III told Britons, Canadians and the world in a pre-recorded TV address on Friday, his first day of official duties. He praised the devotion of his mother, Queen Elizabeth – who died in Scotland a day earlier – thanking the public for their condolences and urging them to “draw strength from the light of her example.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who remembered the late Queen as “one of my favourite people,” is expected to take part in a succession event in Ottawa soon for Charles, who became Canada’s King automatically when his mother died, but still has to be proclaimed as such by Parliament. Mr. Trudeau and Governor-General Mary Simon also plan to attend the funeral in London, the date of which is yet to be confirmed.

Neither the Royal Canadian Mint nor the Bank of Canada say they have immediate plans to start making new coins and banknotes with Charles’s image on it. The federal government, which will need to approve new designs for currency, passports and official documents, stressed that existing versions of those things are still valid.

The new King’s next steps

Queen Elizabeth II reads a Throne Speech in Britain's Parliament in 2019 alongside Prince Charles.Tolga Akmen/Getty Images

Charles, 73, has been heir-apparent for more than six decades, the longest wait of any prince for the British throne – meaning Canada and other Commonwealth realms have had plenty of time to prepare. The death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday triggered a long-gestating succession plan called Operation Spring Tide, which runs concurrently with the official mourning of his mother (called Operation Unicorn in its Scottish phase, and Operation London Bridge for overall activities nationwide). Details might change depending on security or logistical factors.

First 24 hours

A recorded speech by the King was broadcast worldwide on Friday; in it, he promised to “uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation” as his mother had done.

In London, the King is in contact with the British prime minister and the Duke of Norfolk, who, as Earl Marshal, oversees the Queen’s funeral.

Members of the Accession Council, a ceremonial body, are gathered in London for a ceremony, expected on Saturday, to affirm that the King is the new king. That takes place at the throne room of St. James’s Palace.

Next two weeks

After getting official condolences from the Westminster Parliament, the King travels to get similar messages from the legislatures of Scotland in Edinburgh, Northern Ireland in Belfast and Wales in Cardiff.

The Queen’s funeral in London is expected to take place around 10 days after her death. A committal and private funeral are held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Timing to be announced

The King will eventually have a coronation, but the date and details will take time to arrange. The rites are a formality, so there’s no rush; his mother wasn’t crowned until 16 months after her father died in 1952.

Which Royal Family members have changed titles?

Prince Charles marks his 70th birthday at Clarence House in 2018 with his wife, children and grandchildren.Chris Jackson/Pool photo

Charles

Before: Charles, Prince of Wales, addressed as “His Royal Highness,” the title that Royal Family members other than the monarch use.

Charles, Prince of Wales, addressed as “His Royal Highness,” the title that Royal Family members other than the monarch use. Now: King Charles III, addressed as “His Majesty.” Had he wanted a different regnal name, he could have used any part of his full name, Charles Philip Arthur George; monarchs sometimes do this to create continuity with their predecessors, or set themselves apart from them.

Camilla

Before: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Now: Camilla, Queen Consort. When she and Charles married in 2005, there was an agreement she would not get a “queen” designation when Charles became king, but Elizabeth eventually gave her blessing for it.

William and Catherine

Before: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Now: Prince and Princess of Wales, and Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. Their children George, Charlotte and Louis now advance one step up in the line of succession.

The British Royal family Lines of succession Line of firstborn heir Remaining line Deceased King George VI 1895 – 1952 Reign 1936 – 1952 Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022 Reign 1952 – 2022 Princess Margaret Countess of Snowdon 1930 – 2002 King Charles Born 1948 Reign 2022 – Prince William Duke of Cambridge 1982 1 2 Prince George 2013 3 Princess Charlotte* 2015 4 Prince Louis 2018 Prince Harry Duke of Sussex 1984 5 6 Archie 2019 7 16 Lilibet 2021 Princess Anne Princess Royal 1950 Peter Phillips 1977 17 18 Savannah 2010 19 Isla 2012 Zara Tindall 1981 20 8 21 Mia 2014 Prince Andrew Duke of York 1960 22 Lena 2018 23 Lucas 2021 Princess Beatrice 1988 9 10 Sienna 2021 Princess Eugenie 1990 11 12 13 August 2021 Prince Edward Earl of Wessex 1964 James, Viscount Severn 2007 14 Lady Louise 2003 15 *The rule of succession was changed in 2013 to include daughters as well as sons. Previously, daughters could only inherit the British throne if there were no living sons. SOURCE: REUTERS The British Royal family Lines of succession Line of firstborn heir Remaining line Deceased King George VI 1895 – 1952 Reign 1936 – 1952 Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022 Reign 1952 – 2022 Princess Margaret Countess of Snowdon 1930 – 2002 King Charles Born 1948 Reign 2022 – Prince William Duke of Cambridge 1982 1 2 Prince George 2013 3 Princess Charlotte* 2015 4 Prince Louis 2018 Prince Harry Duke of Sussex 1984 5 6 Archie 2019 7 16 Lilibet 2021 Princess Anne Princess Royal 1950 Peter Phillips 1977 17 18 Savannah 2010 19 Isla 2012 Zara Tindall 1981 20 8 21 Mia 2014 Prince Andrew Duke of York 1960 22 Lena 2018 23 Lucas 2021 Princess Beatrice 1988 9 10 Sienna 2021 Princess Eugenie 1990 11 12 13 August 2021 Prince Edward Earl of Wessex 1964 James, Viscount Severn 2007 14 Lady Louise 2003 15 *The rule of succession was changed in 2013 to include daughters as well as sons. Previously, daughters could only inherit the British throne if there were no living sons. SOURCE: REUTERS The British Royal family Lines of succession Line of firstborn heir Remaining line Deceased King George VI 1895 – 1952 Reign 1936 – 1952 Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022 Reign 1952 – 2022 Princess Margaret Countess of Snowdon 1930 – 2002 King Charles Born 1948 Reign 2022 – Prince William Duke of Cambridge 1982 1 16 Princess Anne Princess Royal 1950 Prince George 2013 2 Princess Charlotte* 2015 Peter Phillips 1977 3 17 Prince Louis 2018 4 18 Prince Harry Duke of Sussex 1984 Savannah 2010 5 19 Archie 2019 6 Isla 2012 Lilibet 2021 7 Zara Tindall 1981 20 Mia 2014 21 8 Lena 2018 22 Prince Andrew Duke of York 1960 Lucas 2021 23 Princess Beatrice 1988 9 Sienna 2021 10 Princess Eugenie 1990 11 August 2021 13 12 Prince Edward Earl of Wessex 1964 James, Viscount Severn 2007 14 *The rule of succession was changed in 2013 to include daughters as well as sons. Previously, daughters could only inherit the British throne if there were no living sons. Lady Louise 2003 15 SOURCE: REUTERS

Charles’s past: A primer

For decades, Charles’s public approval in Britain and elsewhere has been much lower than that of his mother, and republicans have argued that his succession should be the last straw before a break with the monarchy. Here are some of the reasons his path to the throne has been so controversial.

London newspapers from Dec. 21, 1995, report on the Queen writing letters to Prince Charles and Princess Diana suggesting that they go ahead with an early divorce.Martin Cleaver/The Associated Press

Marriage: Charles and Camilla’s long courtship began in the 1970s and didn’t end after her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and his marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1981. The royal couple’s acrimonious divorce and Diana’s death in a car crash in Paris challenged the monarchy’s reputation in the 1990s and left deep rifts in the family for years to come.

Charles and Camilla’s long courtship began in the 1970s and didn’t end after her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and his marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1981. The royal couple’s acrimonious divorce and Diana’s death in a car crash in Paris challenged the monarchy’s reputation in the 1990s and left deep rifts in the family for years to come. Children: The Sussexes’ 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey raised uncomfortable questions for Charles and his family as Harry described how his father stopped accepting his calls. “My father and my brother, they are trapped” in their royal roles, Harry said. Meghan, who is mixed-race, alleged racist remarks by an unnamed member of the family and a general lack of care for her suicidal thoughts. Those allegations prompted an internal review of Buckingham Palace’s diversity policies.

The Sussexes’ 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey raised uncomfortable questions for Charles and his family as Harry described how his father stopped accepting his calls. “My father and my brother, they are trapped” in their royal roles, Harry said. Meghan, who is mixed-race, alleged racist remarks by an unnamed member of the family and a general lack of care for her suicidal thoughts. Those allegations prompted an internal review of Buckingham Palace’s diversity policies. Political views: Constitutional monarchs are expected to be impartial and keep contentious opinions to themselves. In the 2000s, Charles’s ability to do that came into question when British journalists learned he had written strongly worded private letters to government ministers – later dubbed the “black spider memos” for his disordered handwriting – pressing Tony Blair’s Labour government on issues from agriculture to the war in Iraq.

How the succession works in Canada and the Commonwealth

Governor-General Mary Simon applauds Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after his speech during a ceremony in the Senate in 2021.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Who is Canada’s head of state? Who is its head of government?

Most countries have a head of state (a leader who symbolizes the nation and the people’s sovereignty over it) who’s different from the head of government (the person in charge of the elected legislature that decides public policy and spending). In Canada, the prime minister is head of government and the monarch is head of state. Governors-general, who represent the monarchy in Canada, sometimes call themselves de facto heads of state because they do the routine ceremonial tasks like Throne Speeches, calling elections and playing host to state functions. In extreme circumstances where Parliament’s authority has completely broken down, governors-general can restore order with the monarch’s reserve powers, such as dismissing a prime minister who lacks support from the House. But the governor-general does these things in the name of the sovereign, who is now Charles.

The flags of Commonwealth countries fly along the mall leading to Buckingham Palace in 2018.BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

How many sovereigns does the Commonwealth have?

When explaining the concept of “the queen is dead, long live the king,” there’s an important double meaning at work: The sovereign as a private, or natural, person, and as a legal person. As natural people, monarchs are individuals who can die, but the legal person – the state they represent – is singular and unkillable. It’s what legal scholars call a corporation sole that automatically flows from one natural person to another.

Constitutionally speaking, a British monarch is dozens of legal persons all at once, one for each realm and, in the federations of Canada and Australia, their provinces or states. Within a country, Crowns are split among different branches of government: The executive (called the Queen- or King-in-Council in Canada), legislature (King-in-Parliament) and courts (King’s Bench). Charles now inhabits all these roles, but when each country’s laws and official documents say “the Crown” or “His/Her Majesty,” they’re really talking about the independent governments that the sovereign now embodies: The legal person, not the natural one.

The current Commonwealth realms, other than Canada and Britain, are:

In the Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines In the Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu

If Charles is king, does this mean I need to change my passport?

Eventually, but the one you have will still work: The government may have issued it to you in Elizabeth’s name, but it meant the legal person of the Crown, not the individual. Passports are only one of the many official documents, from court records to government contracts, where the Queen’s name will be phased out and the King’s phased in, a process that could take years.

What happens to Canadian money with the Queen’s image on it?

The Royal Canadian Mint has used Elizabeth’s image on $20 bills and coins since the 1950s, and you can expect to keep seeing it in your transactions for years to come. First, the Royal Canadian Mint has to finalize new designs with Charles’s likeness, then manufacture it; gradually, financial institutions will remove the old currency from circulation, but the process will be largely invisible to the average Canadian.

Barbados' new President Sandra Mason awards Charles with the Order of Freedom of Barbados on Nov. 30, 2021.Toby Melville/Reuters

If I don’t want Charles to be king, what can I do?

If you feel that now is the time for a Barbadian-style shift toward a republic in Canada, you likely aren’t alone, but it’s not going to be that easy or as fast.

In 2021, Barbados, one of Britain’s former Caribbean colonies, made its head of state a president chosen by Parliament (which, as in Canada, consists of elected MPs in one chamber and appointed senators in another). The governing party controlled all but one House seat and most Senate seats, more than enough for the two-thirds-majority votes it needed – and since Barbados isn’t a federal state, their decision was the only one that counted. But to change the royal-related parts of Canada’s Constitution, the federal and all 10 provincial legislatures would have to agree. They’d also have to consult Indigenous nations whose political status is protected by treaties and royal proclamations that, over the centuries, were all signed in the sovereign’s name.

Canada’s past attempts at Constitution change on that scale didn’t end well. The 1987 Meech Lake Accord, which proposed new provincial powers and “distinct society” status for Quebec, fell apart in the ratification stages; its 1992 follow-up, the Charlottetown Accord, added provisions for Indigenous self-government and an elected Senate, but Canadians rejected it in a national referendum. Those defeats angered Quebec separatists and led to 1995′s referendum, which the No side only narrowly won. Ever since, political leaders have been cautious about reopening the Constitution, and mixed public support for the monarchist and republican sides has not encouraged them to change their minds.

Royal succession: More from The Globe and Mail

The Decibel

Vicky Mochama, a Globe contributor who writes about the Royal Family, looks back at the Queen’s achievements and what the monarchy’s future might be without her. Subscribe for more episodes.





His Majesty’s future

Philippe Lagassé: Legally speaking, Charles is now the King of Canada

Her Majesty’s legacy

Obituary: Queen Elizabeth, the monarch of modernity

In visits to Canada, Elizabeth left her mark as British history’s most travelled monarch

Editorial: She was from another age. That’s why she was so good at her job





Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Paul Waldie