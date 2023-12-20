The number of public servants at the Canada Revenue Agency who have been fired for inappropriately collecting CERB payments during the pandemic has climbed to 185, according to a new update.

The CRA’s investigation into misuse of the COVID-19 benefits program by staff is ongoing.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) paid $500 a week and was offered to individuals who could not work for reasons related to COVID-19.

The agency released an update in September saying 120 employees had been fired for inappropriately claiming CERB benefits. That number has now climbed to 185 and the review is not yet complete.

“Any CRA employee who inappropriately received the CERB will be required to repay the amounts if they haven’t already done so,” said agency spokesperson Nina Ioussoupova in a statement.

“As we previously stated, being a current employee of the CRA does not necessarily mean an individual was ineligible for the CERB. The CRA employs individuals with a variety of employment profiles such as temporary and student contracts. In fact, 116 employees that are part of this review have been found to be eligible so far.”

The agency repeated past statements that it takes any form of wrongdoing very seriously, and is strongly committed to protecting the integrity of Canada’s tax and benefit systems. “The actions of some should in no way undermine the honesty and integrity of the thousands of CRA employees who work every day in an exemplary manner to serve Canadians.”

The CRA has previously said that after reviewing all agency employees, about 600 were identified for further investigation.

That case-by-case review is not yet complete.

The agency has not said how many cases have been referred to police.