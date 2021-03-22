Politics Briefing: Canada again denied request to attend trial as Michael Kovrig faces a Chinese court

Hello,
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
Canadian Michael Kovrig was subject Monday to a secret trial in Beijing on allegations of espionage, days after Michael Spavor faced similar proceedings.
Once again, Chinese authorities denied requests by Canada and others to observe the trial, leaving dozens of diplomats to stand outside the courthouse on a sidewalk, while police grabbed and kicked journalists.
Court authorities say a verdict will be announced at a later date.
Nathan VanderKlippe reports on the proceedings here.
In Ottawa, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau denounced the secrecy of the proceedings.
“We are deeply troubled by the total lack of transparency surrounding these hearings and we continue to work towards an immediate end to their arbitrary detention,” Mr. Garneau said in a statement.
He described the situation of the two men as an “unacceptable ordeal,” noting that other nations agree with Canada’s view.
“Many international partners, friends and allies are echoing Canada’s message that these detentions are unacceptable, and their presence outside the courthouses at the trials of Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig sends a strong message of solidarity.”
He noted that access to Mr. Spavor’s hearing was denied to Canadian diplomats and diplomats from eight other countries. Access to Mr. Kovrig’s hearing, he said, was denied to Canadian diplomats and diplomats from 23 other countries.
In a tweet, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary offered his support.
“The UK stands with Canada,” wrote Dominic Raab. “We strongly support efforts to secure the release of Michael Kovrig, facing trial in China today. We call on China to respect the rule of law, uphold its international obligations, and allow consular access under the Vienna Convention.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Canada joined the United States, Britain and the European Union Monday to impose sanctions against China for its brutal treatment of Uyghur Muslims. The co-ordinated campaign is a show of unity against what the United States and Canada’s Parliament have labelled genocide against the Uyghurs in China’s northwest Xinjiang region.
Former prime minister Stephen Harper was briefed that Jonathan Vance had a relationship with a subordinate when the general was the leading candidate for the head of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), a parliamentary committee has heard on Monday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing criticism for approving a bonus for Jonathan Vance after his office was made aware of sexual misconduct allegations against the Canadian Armed Forces’ former chief of defence staff.
Reporter’s Comment Kristy Kirkup: “The news that the Prime Minister approved a bonus for Mr. Vance raises political questions for Mr. Trudeau. His office was aware of allegations about Mr. Vance in March, 2018, but the chief of defence staff received a bonus for the year 2017-2018. Given the allegations, the question is why was this performance pay approved? Conservative MP James Bezan is calling for the Prime Minister to explain this decision.”
The RCMP destroyed records of police communications from the night Colten Boushie died and conducted a parallel internal probe into the handling of the case without notifying the civilian watchdog, according to a report from the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission.
The federal New Democrats are tabling a motion today that seeks the support of the House of Commons in calling on the government to eliminate for-profit long-term care by 2030.
Erin O’Toole delivered a key speech Friday to the Conservative Party policy convention - see John Ibbitson’s column in the Opinion section of this Newsletter. The text of Mr. O’Toole’s remarks, from Maclean’s, is here.
OTTAWA ROUNDUP
Former federal NDP Leader Ed Broadbent is celebrating his 85th birthday. First elected to Parliament in 1968, the York University political-science professor was NDP leader from 1975 until 1989 when he was succeeded by Audrey McLaughlin. He returned to Parliament in 2004, serving a term as an Ottawa Centre MP. He is the chair of the Broadbent Institute policy
Former federal Liberal cabinet minister Denis Coderre wants to be mayor of Montreal again. After a term as mayor, he was defeated in 2017 by Valérie Plante. Now The Montreal Gazette reports Mr. Coderre will announce a bid to recover the office on March. 28, aiming to win in the Nov. 7 municipal election.
L. Ian MacDonald, in The National Post, on how Mila Mulroney saved Brian Mulroney’s life last year.
Last week, the Newsletter referenced the wedding of Gregor Robertson, the former Vancouver mayor who, in office, was a key ally of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Now, Eileen Park, Mr. Robertson’s bride is speaking out about the anti-Asian backlash that has come as a result of the her wedding being featured in Vogue magazine.
PRIME MINISTER’S DAY
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Trois-Rivières to make an announcement and hold a media availability with Quebec Premier François Legault. He also chairs a cabinet meeting.
LEADERS
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul delivers a keynote address and participates in a Q&A for the University of Ottawa’s Enviro Day.
POLLS
338canada.com on the latest national popular vote projections
OPINION
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on China teaching Canada some hard truths about China: “Does Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping understand this? His government has spent the past two-plus years apparently operating under the assumption that the way to improve the Canada-China relationship is through hostage takings. China would hurt Canada; Canada would yield; and then Bay Street, the Trudeau government, the universities, and the entire Davos establishment – including the current ambassador to Beijing – would all reattach their blinders, develop amnesia and go back to worrying about how to make money in China.”
Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on the interconnection of everything for Jason Kenney - even a Bigfoot movie: “This is outreach to make sure the party is still connecting with key supporters and donors. It’s also why his government this week introduced democratic reform legislation, Bill 51 and 52. They would enact the ability to recall MLAs, municipal officials and school board trustees between elections, and create a mechanism for amending or creating new laws through citizen referendum.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on challenges ahead for Erin O’Toole after the Conservative Party’s policy convention: “For the path to electoral victory to remain open, the Conservatives need to release a credible climate-change policy well before the next election, ignoring any objections from the base. Otherwise, suburban Ontario is lost to them. Narrow path. Treacherous path.”
READERS’ POLITICAL NEWSLETTER QUESTIONS
There are none to answer right now, but that can change. Send along your political questions and we will look at getting answers to run in this newsletter. It’s not possible to answer each one personally. Questions and answers will be edited for length and clarity.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop