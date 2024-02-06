Hello,

MPs have voted through a plan to modernize Canada’s free-trade agreement with Ukraine although Conservatives, saying the legislation advanced carbon pricing in both countries, opposed and voted against it.

Bill C-57 passed 214 to 116, with the backing of Liberals, the NDP, the Bloc Québécois and the Green Party.

Before today’s decision, the governing Liberals cast the vote as a test of how committed MPs were to helping Ukraine.

“It is also a matter of working with our NATO allies to ensure that we continue to be cohesive as a collective support for Ukraine and that needs to continue,” Treasury Board President Anita Anand said at the House of Commons ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller called Conservative concerns a “mealy-mouthed excuse,” and said the vote was a “question of principle.”

But Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pushed back. “Justin Trudeau is a big talker and a little doer when it comes to Ukraine,” Poilievre said in Montreal. “He’s made all these announcements of hundreds of millions of dollars of different equipment that he’s actually never delivered.”

To date, Canada has committed more than $9.5-billion in aid to Ukraine, including $2.4-billion in military aid, but some Western assistance has been delayed, including Canada’s planned donation of an air defence system.

Poilievre said a Conservative government would provide more weapons to Ukraine and send Canadian natural gas to Europe to decrease reliance on Russian energy.

With a report from The Canadian Press.

Canadians and support for Ukraine: The Angus Reid Institute says 25 per cent of surveyed Canadians believe the country is doing too much to assist Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, up from 13 per cent in May, 2022. Conservative voters are driving the shift.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter sign-up page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

Canada puts Hamas-linked militants on sanction list

Canada has sanctioned nearly a dozen militants in response to the brutal attack by Hamas and other groups on Israel last year, The Canadian Press reports.

Canadians are now barred from any financial dealings with 10 people linked to Hamas, including senior leaders, and one person associated with the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said she hopes that will hinder fundraising for Hamas, which Ottawa lists as a terrorist organization.

Canada has sanctioned Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is accused of plotting the Oct. 7 attack in which 1,200 people in Israel were killed and another 250 taken hostage.

“Let me be clear: Hamas is a terrorist organization and they will be held accountable for their terrorist attacks,” Joly said today as she arrived for the weekly cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill.

Islamic Jihad military leader Akram al-Ajouri is also on the list.

Joly said she is in touch with her counterpart from Jordan to see how more aid can reach the Gaza Strip, calling the situation there dire and catastrophic.

Since the attack last October, Israel has bombarded the Palestinian territory, which Hamas governs, and drastically restricted vital humanitarian aid.

The territory’s Hamas-run Health Ministry says about 27,500 Palestinians have been killed in the barrage.

Today marks the first time Canada has handed down individual sanctions against non-state actors.

Ottawa has also said it is considering sanctioning violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank, but has resisted calls from pro-Palestinian groups to do the same for Israeli government officials who make inflammatory comments.

TODAY’S OTHER HEADLINES

Chrystia Freeland announces $199-million in support for low-income renters, shelters: The government has been facing increased pressure to address skyrocketing rent prices and homelessness.

Bank of Canada’s Tiff Macklem says interest rates won’t solve housing affordability: The central bank governor told the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations that monetary policy has a good track record of controlling inflation, even if there are times, as in the past few years, when the bank has incorrectly calibrated its response to rising prices. But central bankers don’t have power over other key economic variables.

Catholic Church challenging Quebec MAID law in court on religious freedom grounds: The lawsuit says the Catholic Church should be exempted from a section of the law requiring all palliative care homes in the province to offer medical assistance in dying.

As Pierre Poilievre drives the conversation on car theft, Liberals say solutions are coming: The federal Conservative Leader is trying to convince Canadians he already has a plan, complete with a slick social-media campaign that taps into mounting public anxiety about the growing challenge of auto theft.

Canada needs time for ‘deeper conversation’ on assisted dying, mental health, Mark Holland says: Since his return to federal politics, the federal Health Minister has been candid about his suicide attempt, and the mental-health struggle that took him “to the doorstep of my own oblivion.” Now he is asking Parliament to slow down on his government’s plan to expand access to medically assisted death for people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.

Deal to prop up Liberals will be off if Ottawa doesn’t meet pharmacare deadline, Jagmeet Singh says: However, the federal NDP Leader says he wouldn’t rule out still supporting the government on confidence votes, such as the budget, even if the two parties no longer have a formal deal.

Ottawa, Ontario say Windsor, Ont., didn’t build enough homes; the city says it did: The 2023 goal set for Windsor by the province was 953 housing starts, but in its online tracker, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says the city completed just 346, or 36 per cent of its assigned target.

Senior B.C. minister removed from cabinet for saying Israel founded on ‘crappy piece of land’: Selina Robinson will remain in the New Democratic Party caucus but has been dismissed as minister of postsecondary education and future skills.

Canadian reported missing in Gaza makes contact with family, posts video online: Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she saw the good news about Shouman being alive and hopes to speak with his mother soon.

CBSA investigator reviewing allegations former VP destroyed e-mails has found no wrongdoing to date: Michel Lafleur, executive director of professional integrity with the Canada Border Services Agency, appeared before the House of Commons committee on government operations, which is holding hearings into the cost of the ArriveCan app for international travellers as well as related allegations of contracting misconduct.

In new book, former Canadian diplomat draws lessons from family tragedy: Roxanne Dubé has written about events in 2015 in which one of her two teen sons was shot dead after the pair carjacked a vehicle in Miami, the Ottawa Citizen reports.

THEY SAID IT

“You are spreading disinformation, and you refuse to even describe the policy proposals that are being debated. You refuse to even list any of them.” – Pierre Poilievre attacks the media, at a news conference in Montreal, after a question about the Conservative Leader’s views on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s new policies on gender and youth. The full exchange can be viewed on CPAC.

“Excuse me. I wake up early, but I do yoga.” – Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, arriving for cabinet today, explaining why he might not have seen a media report he was asked about.

“The world is not doing well right now. We’re not doing as well as we could as a human race.” – Jeremy Hansen during a visit to Parliament Hill. He will be the first Canadian Space Agency astronaut to fly around the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis II mission scheduled for September, 2025.

THIS AND THAT

Conservative opposition day motion: MPs are today debating a Conservative motion on auto theft, a topic that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has raised in appearances this week in Brampton, Ont., and Montreal. The non-binding motion will be the subject of a vote this week. On Thursday, the federal government is to hold a summit in Ottawa on combatting auto theft. But Poilievre’s motion says the “soft on crime policies” of the federal government have created an “auto theft crisis.” It calls on the federal government to reverse changes in legislation that, Conservatives note, allow for house arrest instead of jail, strengthen the Criminal Code to ensure repeat car-stealing offenders remain in jail, and provide the Canada Border Services Agency and ports with resources to prevent stolen cars from leaving Canada.

Today in the Commons: The Projected Order of Business. The Senate sits again today.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland provided an update on the government’s economic plan, accompanied by Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, and Treasury Board President Anita Anand. She was also scheduled to attend the weekly cabinet meeting as well as Question Period.

Ministers on the road: International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen was scheduled, in Victoria, to announce funding for a new International Youth Internship Program.

Commons committee highlights: Keith Currie, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, and Diane Brisebois, president and chief executive officer of the Retail Council of Canada, were among the witnesses appearing before the agriculture and agri-food committee as it met on efforts to stabilize food prices. Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco provided a briefing to the fisheries committee on monitoring marine fisheries catch. Bryan Larkin, deputy commissioner of specialized policing services for the RCMP, was among witnesses appearing before the access-to-information committee on the federal government’s use of technological tools capable of extracting personal data from mobile devices and computers.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Justin Trudeau chaired the weekly cabinet meeting and attended Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet participated in Question Period.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference in Montreal, and attended Question Period.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attended the House of Commons and spoke to a Cooperation Canada reception held by the parliamentary Global Cooperation Caucus.

NDP Jagmeet Singh attended Question Period.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, The Globe’s international correspondent, Nathan VanderKlippe, talks about Colorado’s bid to bring cheap drugs from Canada, why drugs are so much more expensive in the U.S., and whether Canadians could be facing a shortage in their medications. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The truth should not be [redacted]

“Canada’s national security considerations are [redacted], meaning the foreign interference inquiry is [redacted]. More important, such unnecessary secrecy will leave Canadians in the dark about [redacted]. If the above sentences are a little mystifying, just wait until you get a look at the 13 documents released last week by the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions.” – The Globe and Mail Editorial Board

Danielle Smith’s sex-education policy changes are putting all Alberta teenagers at risk.

“Let’s be perfectly clear about one thing: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s new restrictions on treatments for trans youth are not targeted at trans youth and their families. They are targeted at people who believe that schools have become incubators of queerness and want it stamped out. The Premier has done the best she can to oblige.” – John Ibbitson

The dithering on MAID reveals the ingrained cowardice in Canadian politics.

“If you’ve ever wondered why substantial change never seems to come to health care, look no further than the federal and provincial government handling of medical assistance in dying and mental illness.” – André Picard

Hockey Canada scandal shows the harmful escalation of nondisclosure agreements

“While Hockey Canada has faced intense public backlash, they aren’t the only ones covering up alleged abuses. What many don’t realize is the same pattern is playing out again and again in hundreds of workplaces, clubs and institutions across Canada – largely because of the prolific use of NDAs.” – Julie Macfarlane.

Naheed Nenshi feels like the leader Alberta needs right now

“Mr. Nenshi is said to be considering a run for the Alberta NDP leadership, with Rachel Notley departing. The race officially kicked off this week. A cynic might point to the timing of Mr. Nenshi’s passionate weekend speech and the NDP leadership opportunity, but Mr. Nenshi has long demonstrated that he operates by a different playbook.” – Marsha Lederman

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.