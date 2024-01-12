Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice in the Hague that Israel’s military action in Gaza is genocide.

Trudeau stated that view today when asked about the issue during a news conference in Guelph, Ont. He also said that further details on the Canadian position would be released within hours in a ministerial statement.

“We do not support the premise of the question raised by South Africa,” Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister did not elaborate on Canada’s specific concerns. He noted that Canada supports the international rules-based order of which he said the court is a key part.

Some Liberal MPs, including former public safety minister Marco Mendicino, had been pressing the government to reject South Africa’s claims on the issue though there were other caucus calls for support of South Africa’s stand. Story here.

Meanwhile, an Israeli lawyer has told the International Court of Justice that an urgent court order against Israel might be unnecessary because it is already reducing its military operations and allowing more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, during a news conference today in Winnipeg, was dismissive of the South African move. “This is not about genocide. It is about shamelessly and dishonestly attacking the Jewish people and the Jewish state and the Conservative Party stands against this dishonest approach.”

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Canada embarks on preclearance pilot project on U.S. side of Quebec-N.Y. land border - The project, which would cost $7.4-million, would establish a preclearance zone inside a Customs and Border Protection facility in Cannon Corners, N.Y., south of Montreal, and operate for two years to determine whether similar setups could replace small, aging facilities on the Canadian side of the border.

Michael Kovrig lends support to ex-RCMP intelligence official found guilty of sharing secrets - Kovrig’s letter says he and Ortis were professional acquaintances while Kovrig was in Ottawa, working for the Department of Global Affairs, and that Ortis is not a “violent or dangerous offender.” Story here.

Canadians react to death of former NDP leader Ed Broadbent - Politicians, public institutions and unions are sharing condolences and fond memories of the former leader of the federal New Democrats. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is better off because of Broadbent’s selfless service, and current NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Broadbent was a “mentor and a friend – a titan of social democracy.”

China is open to contact, talks with Canada, Foreign Minister says - China’s Foreign Minister told his Canadian counterpart, in a phone call, that China does not want a continuation of the “current difficult situation” in relations with Canada.

Edmonton mayor planning to declare housing and homelessness emergency - Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, a former federal Liberal cabinet minister, says in a blog post that he has called a special city council meeting for Monday where he will move to declare the emergency.

Police forces across Canada probe string of extortion cases allegedly linked to Indian gangster - Police have flagged extortion cases in several cities across B.C.’s Lower Mainland, including Abbotsford, Surrey, West Vancouver and White Rock, as well as in Edmonton and Ontario’s Peel Region. Story here.

Former Costco in St. John’s to be turned into ambulatory care hub - The province says the operation, in a Costco building that hasn’t been used since 2019, will allow walk-in patients to obtain a variety of health services, will cut down on visits to acute-care facilities and improve access to services for residents. The facility is expected to open in 2025.

THIS AND THAT

Commons and Senate on a break: The House of Commons is on a break until Jan. 29. The Senate sits again on Feb. 6.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Private meetings in Toronto.

Ministers on the Road - Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez, in Whitehorse, announced an investment of up to $186.2-million in federal funding for a project that includes major upgrades at the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport.

Visit by Japan’s Foreign Minister - Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is playing host to Yoko Kamikawa, in Montreal today and on Saturday.

GG in Quebec - Governor-General Mary Simon, in the northern Quebec village of Kuujjuaq, is participating today and on Saturday in Rendez-Vous 25, a celebration of the Junior Canadian Ranger program.

Palmer checks into Hotel Pacifico - Vaughn Palmer, who has been writing about B.C. politics for about 40 years as a columnist for The Vancouver Sun, talks about that subject on the Hotel Pacifico podcast here.

Jivani “officially considered `cured’ of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma - Jamil Jivani, the Conservative candidate who will try to succeed Erin O’Toole to win the Toronto-area riding of Durham, says that after five years of remission he is finally officially considered “cured” of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The former president of the Canada Strong and Free Network wrote here about his health. A by-election has yet to be called in Durham.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Justin Trudeau in Guelph, Ont., toured an affordable-housing development, made a housing announcement and took media questions. He was also scheduled to meet with seniors at an affordable-housing project for a seniors’ residence.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference in Winnipeg and was scheduled later to hold a fundraising reception.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, on Salt Spring Island in British Columbia, was a guest speaker at a forum on building resilient communities in the face of climate change, and later was scheduled to meet with constituents.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Globe health reporter Carly Weeks explains how this year’s respiratory virus season is shaping up, and answers questions about COVID, RSV, the flu, and more. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Ed Broadbent - The former federal NDP leader, who took the party to new heights during his years at the helm, and wished he could have gone higher, has died, aged 87. Obituary here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on an RCMP arrest that assaults common sense: “The man approaches Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quickly, thrusts a microphone toward her and blurts out two questions about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as they walk a few paces. Then, he and another man run into each other. And that is the moment when a publicity stunt masquerading as journalism turns into a debacle for the RCMP.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on how, as Alberta’s population zooms toward 5 million, the province grapples with the challenges of growth: “Alberta is a microcosm for the demographic trends that are reshaping the country. Canada’s population is now growing by more than 400,000 people every three months, which translates into the fastest rate of population growth since John Diefenbaker became prime minister in 1957. The most federal government-resistant of the provinces has the fastest-growing population in the country, in large part as a result of Ottawa’s policies. Alberta’s population will hit five million people about a year from now if the current rate of growth – well above 4 per cent – continues. The combination of a strong resource economy and affordable housing – the latter by our messed-up Canadian standards, at least – is bringing people to the province.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how Ed Broadbent fought for the little guy against the fat cats: “In the 1980s, during the tempestuous debates over the Constitution and free trade, it seemed that Mr. Broadbent might become prime minister. He was the federal leader everyone liked, the one people might have voted for, if only he weren’t a socialist. He wasn’t a socialist, really, not in the classical sense. And though his father worked at General Motors and his mother was a homemaker, he attended the University of Toronto’s exclusive Trinity College and the London School of Economics, earned a PhD, and taught political science at York University. Intellectuals considered him one of them. But he never lost that hint of a working man’s accent.”

Tony Keller (The Globe and Mail) on the day DEI World entered Canadian politics: “On Oct. 13, 2020, two weeks before a province-wide vote, British Columbia held a leaders’ debate. It featured three political parties – and one new weltanschauung. The word means “a fundamental understanding of the universe and of humankind’s place within it held by a person, a culture, or a subculture.” The Germans have a word for everything.”

Avi Lewis (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada has a moral obligation to support South Africa’s genocide case against Israel: “In the face of Israeli’s defiant impunity, the international community has an absolute moral and legal obligation to step in to stop this insensate convulsion of violence and destruction. I’m proud to be one of thousands joining the call for Canada to support South Africa’s brief at the ICJ. I am also proud to be part of a growing wave of Jews who are standing up in this moment to say: Not in our name.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.