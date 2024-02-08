Hello,

Pierre Poilievre has committed to speeding up response times for access-to-information requests if he becomes prime minister.

During a news conference in Vancouver today, the federal Conservative Leader said that his government, in power, would release more information than is now provided.

Pressed on the issue by a journalist, Poilievre did not elaborate. But he also committed to giving the Information Commissioner of Canada more power to override what he described as “the gatekeepers” within the federal government and, overall, “favour transparency over secrecy.”

Poilievre also said he preferred more automatic, proactive disclosure of information from the House of Commons and the Senate.

The Globe and Mail’s Secret Canada project traced wide-ranging challenges for Canadians trying to access public information using the legal framework governments have created.

“When the federal government enacted its legislation 40 years ago, Canada was among the first 10 countries in the world to do so, making it a global leader. But today, after decades of neglect by successive provincial and federal governments, Canada’s freedom-of-information regime is broken,” said the initial story in a series of stories.

Dean Beeby, an independent journalist and author in Ottawa, and a specialist in the use of freedom-of-information laws, writes on whether Poilievre will be the politician to fix the Access to Information Act.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

BCE cutting work force by 9% in biggest restructuring effort in almost 30 years: In an open letter to employees today, BCE president and chief executive officer Mirko Bibic called the decision “incredibly tough” and said that, wherever possible, the telecom would use vacancies and natural attrition to reduce its work force. Meanwhile, a total 4,800 positions will be eliminated.

Liberal, Bloc, NDP MPs suspend ArriveCan hearings after reading ‘scary’ secret report: Liberal, Bloc Québécois and NDP MPs voted together to end any further questioning of Michel Lafleur, the federal investigator who wrote the report, and made clear they expect the committee will focus on other topics at future meetings.

Ottawa must warn Canadian business about risks of operating in Hong Kong, MPs told: This recommendation was made before the commons subcommittee on international human rights this week alongside calls from an advocacy group for Ottawa to place sanctions on Hong Kong officials who own property in Canada.

Global Affairs Canada ‘aware of reports’ of missing Canadian in Gaza Strip: The department says it is providing consular assistance to the family but can’t share more because of privacy considerations.

Quebec Culture Minister denounces U.S. candidate’s torching of Quebec author’s book: Mathieu Lacombe was referring to a video that shows a Republican candidate for secretary of state in Missouri taking a flame-thrower to books, including Naked: Not Your Average Sex Encyclopedia,” the English translation of the book Tout nu by Quebec author Myriam Daguzan Bernier and illustrator Cécile Gariépy.

Conservative MP walks back comments on First Nations water plants amid criticism: Kevin Waugh had said, during a debate on the government’s First Nations water bill, that some First Nations are burning down water treatment plants because of the federal government.

Ontario adding mandatory Black history learning to Grades 7, 8 and 10 courses: Education Minister Stephen Lecce says Black history is Canadian history and adding it as a mandatory part of the curriculum will ensure the next generation will better appreciate the sacrifices and commitments Black Canadians have made, CBC reports.

Belleville, Ont., declares state of emergency after rash of drug overdoses: Officials in the Ontario city have said that emergency crews responded to 17 overdoses in 24 hours this week, including 14 overdoses within a two-hour span on Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial Greens win seat in PEI: Matt MacFarlane, a lawyer, has won the Borden-Kinkora seat in a by-election. The vote was prompted by the resignation of Progressive Conservative Jamie Fox, who left the seat to run for the Conservatives in the next federal election, CBC reports.

Sask. Party still in ‘fairly comfortable position,’ but four cabinet ministers leaving ‘a blow,’ experts say: Daniel Westlake, an assistant professor of politics at the University of Saskatchewan, said the departures can be explained as normal attrition and don’t indicate a “party that’s in trouble,” CBC reports.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“A catchy slogan won’t stop auto theft. A YouTube video won’t disrupt organized crime.” – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, delivering remarks at the National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft

“Bell and corporations like Bell have overseen the assembly of local media assets that are treasures to local communities. They bought them up like corporate vampires, they sucked the life out of them, laying off journalists, they have overseen the crapification of local news by laying off journalists.” – B.C. Premier David Eby on cuts at Bell Media

THIS AND THAT

Rakhi Pancholi wants to succeed Rachel Notley: In an announcement, the Edmonton member of the Alberta Legislature has kicked off her campaign to lead the provincial party.

No go on the Rideau Canal: The weather continues to confound efforts to accommodate skaters on the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa. In January, the 7.8-kilometre skateway opened to skating for the first time since 2022 after warm weather closed the route to skating last year for the first time in its history of more than 50 years. This year, there were a few days of skating in January. Today the National Capital Commission posted an update announcing the canal is closed to skating this weekend because of rain and warm temperatures.

Today in the Commons: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland held prebudget consultation meetings with industry leaders to discuss artificial intelligence computer infrastructure, policy experts on the Scientific Research and Experimental Development tax incentive program, and postsecondary institution leaders.

Commons committee highlights: Anthony Durocher, deputy commissioner of the Competition Promotion Branch of the Competition Bureau Canada, appeared before the agriculture and agri-food committee on efforts to stabilize prices. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault was scheduled to appear before the natural resources committee on Bill C-49. Brent Napier, acting director general of conservation and protection at the federal fisheries department, was among the witnesses appearing before the access-to-information committee on the federal government’s use of technological tools capable of extracting personal data from mobile devices.

Senate committee highlights: Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier appeared before the Senate fisheries and oceans committee as part of its study on Canada’s seal populations and their effect on Canada’s fisheries.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

In Ottawa, Justin Trudeau delivered remarks at the National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet held a news conference in the foyer of the House of Commons.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference in Vancouver, and, in the evening was scheduled to attend a fundraising event at a downtown bar and grill.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attended the House of Commons.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had no public events scheduled for today.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Andrea Woo, a staff reporter at The Globe’s Vancouver bureau, who has won a National Newspaper Award for her coverage of the toxic drug crisis, discusses how decriminalization works in B.C., and if anyone thinks it’s working out. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

Danielle Smith’s transgender policies are about politics, not children’s health

“In her video announcing the new policies, Ms. Smith says that “encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth … poses a risk to that child’s future that I as Premier am not comfortable with permitting in this province.” Not once does Ms. Smith mention medical science, statistics or relevant data that support her decision. This is wrong. Her personal views, and the things she isn’t personally comfortable with, while they might conveniently align with those of her socially conservative voters, should not in any way inform medical care in Alberta. This is a dangerous and anti-scientific position for any premier to take. In Ms. Smith’s case, it could harm children.” – The Globe and Mail Editorial Board

Pierre Poilievre’s carbon pricing opposition is embarrassing his party on Ukraine

“For no good reason, but several bad ones, the Conservatives have once again opposed an updated free-trade agreement with Ukraine, handing the Liberals political ammunition, while possibly pandering to the worst elements of their coalition. It’s a mess. There is a litmus test that conservatives should use when considering any aspect of foreign policy. If Donald Trump supports it, and Ronald Reagan would have opposed it, it’s bad policy. By that metric, or any other based on reason and conscience, the Conservative stance on Ukraine is all wrong.” – John Ibbitson

Should Trudeau refrain from addressing the Trump threat?

Mr. Poilievre has had very little to say about Mr. Trump. And for obvious reasons. He doesn’t want to be seen as supportive, nor does he want to be critical and risk alienating large swaths of his conservative base. It is not surprising that the Liberals want to try and draw him out on the subject.” – Lawrence Martin

Improving palliative care requires better data

“If good intentions and funding announcements alone were viable solutions to anything, Canada would be a palliative-care paradise. More than five years after the federal government adopted its framework on palliative care, progress has been disappointing. For instance, in October, 2023, the Canadian Cancer Society warned that Canada is still falling well short of the recommended best practice of at least seven hospice beds per 100,000 people. However, as critically important as hospice beds are, the country’s palliative-care system requires more.” – Rebecca Vachon and Leonie Herx (Policy Options)

