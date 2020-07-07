Politics Briefing: Polls show Canadians support closed U.S. border, agree systemic racism exists in RCMP

Hello,
A series of opinion poll results is shedding new light on Canadians’ perceptions of two of the most pressing political issues of the day: racism in policing and living with COVID-19.
On the former, Nanos Research found that three-quarters of Canadians believe systemic racism is a problem in the RCMP – but only 40 per cent of those polled have faith that the force can fix it. The same poll showed divisions over the notion of “defunding the police”. About half said they oppose or somewhat oppose reducing police budgets and redistributing the funds to other city services.
On coping with the coronavirus pandemic, Nanos polled Canadians about the border with the United States. A whopping 81 per cent said it should remain closed. Meanwhile, small business owners were surveyed by a separate organization on the federal rent-relief program known as CECRA, and the results paint a discouraging picture. Less than half of qualified businesses believe their landlord has submitted a CECRA application, which some see as an onerous process.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, usually written by Chris Hannay. Mason Wright is filling in today. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
RCMP are accusing the man who rammed a truck through the gates of Rideau Hall in Ottawa last week of carrying four loaded weapons, including a newly prohibited M14 rifle, and uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. While neither Trudeau nor Governor-General Julie Payette were on the property at the time, the incident raises questions about whether security meant to protect the PM is adequate.
A different kind of pressure on Trudeau has continued this week as the WE Charity affair continues. Globe journalists are among those asking for more details on the process used to award WE a now-cancelled contract to run a paid volunteer program for students. But so far, the government has stonewalled the journalists.
Implementation of a new federal law that sets standards for Indigenous jurisdiction over child and family services is facing challenges at the provincial level, but an agreement signed today between Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde and Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller aims to smooth the process.
In Alberta, the provincial government has taken a further step to help private health clinics assume a larger role in performing some surgeries. In a bill introduced Monday by Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, the government would get new powers to decide how doctors are paid.
In Ontario, the controversial practice of educational streaming is set to come to an end. The practice, which splits students in Grade 9 into applied and academic tracks, has been panned for negatively affecting Black and other racialized students disproportionately.
COVID-19 has reached the highest office in Brazil, as it was announced today that President Jair Bolsonaro became the latest high-profile politician to test positive for the virus.
And Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux has provided a range of estimates to the federal government on the cost of a potential guaranteed basic income program for nearly all Canadians for six months. Giroux’s office says it could cost more than $98-billion.
COMMENTARY
Judith Kekinusuqs, Ardith Walpetko We’dalx Walkem and Doug White III Kwulasultun (The Globe and Mail) on the treatment of Indigenous people by Canada’s policing and legal systems: “We don’t need to keep researching: As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki have all acknowledged and countless inquiries have documented, systemic racism persists in Canadian policing and legal institutions. Now, we need to collectively listen to the recommendations that have been made, time and time again.”
Jeffrey Jones (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta’s direct stake in U.S. pipeline disputes: “Albertan grit and determination may not be enough to see the US$11.5-billion [Keystone XL] project come to fruition... . The U.S. legal system offers no end of risk and uncertainty. Case in point: A U.S. district court judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down and emptied of its oil in 30 days. The 570,000-barrel-a-day pipeline has been in operation since 2017.”
Paul Wells (Macleans) on Bob Rae’s appointment as the ambassador to the United Nations: “[The UN is] an infernally complex place. The rule book is as thick as the Manhattan phone directory, and much depends on whom you know. It’s possible to admire Bob Rae’s contribution to Canadian public life and, at the same time, to notice that other countries normally send people with far more diplomatic experience, and far more United Nations experience, than he has.”
Neil Desai (National Post) on facial recognition software in policing: “Police leaders and their oversight bodies must do a better job of highlighting the changing public-safety landscape and how they will balance the rights of all citizens, regardless of their race, while performing their societal obligation to keep communities safe, including online.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop