Quebec Premier François Legault calls Liberal, NDP and Green plans ‘dangerous’, praises Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Premier François Legault responds to reporters' questions regarding the federal election debate, before entering a pre-session party caucus in Quebec City, on Sept. 9. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault is giving low marks to the Liberals, NDP and Greens after Wednesday’s French-language leaders debate, stating that the three parties hold “dangerous” views and are not supportive of the province’s key requests in areas like health transfers and immigration.

The influential premier offered a mixed review of Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, praising several of his positions while objecting to the party’s new platform costing that shows a Conservative government would not honour a federal agreement to give Quebec $6-billion for child care.

While not explicitly stated, the Premier’s comments implied that a vote for the Conservatives or the Bloc Québécois would be preferable to supporting the other main parties.

“It’s up to Quebeckers to decide [who to vote for]. But what I’m saying is I’m nationalist. I want Quebec to have more autonomy and more power. And there are three parties – the Liberal Party, the NDP and the Green Party – that want to give us less autonomy. I find that dangerous.”

Quebec is a key battleground due to the fact that it sends 78 MPs to Ottawa and also because voters in the province are less predictable than in other parts of the country. In 2019, the Liberals won 35 seats in the province, followed by 32 for the Bloc, 10 for the Conservatives and one for the NDP. Party standings in the province have fluctuated significantly from one election to next.

During Wednesday’s French-language debate, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet attacked the Conservative Leader over his party’s platform costing, which had just been released earlier that day. Specifically, Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Blanchet highlighted the fact that the Conservative platform does not commit to maintaining a federal agreement to transfer $6-billion to Quebec over five years as part of a national child care plan.

Child care is one of the biggest differences between the Liberal and Conservative platforms. The Liberals are planning to spend $29.8-billion over five years on a national child care program, while the Conservatives propose a tax credit instead that would cost $2.6-billion over five years.

Mr. Legault said the $6-billion agreement did not include conditions, contradicting Mr. Trudeau’s claims during the debate that the money would create new child care spaces.

“The current agreement for $6-billion says that we could spend it on health, on education on child care, whatever we want,” said Mr. Legault. “Mr. O’Toole seems to want to cancel this agreement … Mr. O’Toole needs to explain himself.”

The Premier noted that Mr. O’Toole is largely supportive of other Quebec priorities, including increasing health care transfers without conditions, giving Quebec more power over family reunification immigration, funding part of a multi-billion-dollar tunnel in the Quebec City area called the “third link” and not to support a federal court challenge of the province’s Bill 21, which bans people in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols.

“For the Quebec nation, Mr. O’Toole’s approach is a good approach. However, Mr. O’Toole wants to deny us from receiving $6-billion without conditions. That’s not good,” he said. “To obtain more powers for Quebec, it seems like it will be easier with Mr. O’Toole than with Mr. Trudeau.”

Following the French-language debate, Mr. O’Toole was asked during a news conference about cancelling the Liberal child care deal.

“We are going to coordinate with Premier Legault and, in our budget, we have a detailed, costed plan for this,” he said. “We need to work together on daycares. I respect provincial jurisdiction, and in addition to that, we have an approach that will help all families in Quebec and, particularly, a fair approach for low-income families.”

He promised federalism based on partnership.

The federalist parties have generally kept Quebec’s Bill 21 off the radar during this campaign. The controversial law bans certain public sector workers from wearing visible religious symbols on the job and became a wedge issue in the 2019 election, which the separatist Bloc used to fuel a surprisingly strong performance. This election, none of the parties have taken a strong stand against a law that is popular in Quebec but has faced criticism – particularly from outside of the province – from those who say it violates fundamental rights.

Mr. Trudeau said in last week’s TVA French-language debate that he would not rule out the possibility of a federal legal challenge of the Quebec law.

“There’s a large consensus in the Quebec nation that we want to prevent people in authority from wearing religious symbols,” said Mr. Legault. “Mr. Trudeau does not respect this and I find that worrying.”

The same five party leaders who participated in Wednesday’s French-language debate will meet again in Gatineau Thursday for the one and only English-language debate.

With a report from Eric Andrew-Gee in Montreal

