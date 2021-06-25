Trudeau expresses ‘openness’ to independent investigation of residential schools

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

There is an “openness” to do whatever is necessary to support Indigenous communities who are seeking the truth about what happened at residential schools so the country can move forward with reconciliation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

Mr. Trudeau, who was speaking outside of Rideau Cottage, said that people want to properly understand what happened at the institutions.

As documented by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), the schools were government-funded, church-run operations that involved the forced removal of Indigenous children from their families, communities and culture.

The Trudeau government is now facing calls from Indigenous experts, including former TRC chair Murray Sinclair, to ensure that the country funds an independent investigation to determine whether crimes took place at the schools. Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron said Thursday there must be an independent inquiry into what happened at the schools. The FSIN represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

The political pressure is taking place following revelations at two former Indian Residential School sites, one in B.C. and one in Saskatchewan, of unmarked burial sites of children.

Mr. Sinclair also recently told The Globe and Mail there needs to be a determination on whether there were “cover-ups” of crimes as well. He said that the investigation should not be left in the hands of the government or the churches and must instead be created in consultation with Indigenous people.

In response to a question on whether the government is open to this investigation, Mr. Trudeau said Friday that Canadians are waking up to something that Indigenous people and those who worked closely on the TRC calls to action have long known.

“Far too many kids, thousands upon thousands of kids across the country were taken from their families, from their communities, from their homes, sent to far off residential schools, and never came home, often without information, without any details being given back to the families on what happened to their loved ones, to their children,” Mr. Trudeau said.

He also said the TRC put forward significant calls to action that will allow for a proper understanding of what happened and will give families opportunities to grieve. The commission released 94 calls to action for various levels of government and organizations.

Mr. Trudeau said that Ottawa will be there to support communities in need and they will put Indigenous peoples at the centre of “everything we do.”

To date, the federal government has allocated $27-million, which was originally earmarked in the 2019 federal budget, for research into burial sites at former residential schools. Ottawa announced this week that FSIN would receive $4.88-million from that funding. Mr. Sinclair has said that the $27-million amount will not be adequate.

The number for the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is 1-866-925-4419. British Columbia has a First Nations and Indigenous Crisis Line offered through the KUU-US Crisis Line Society, toll-free at 1-800-588-8717.

