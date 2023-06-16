Whether it’s building from scratch, completely renovating an existing home or creating a custom addition, Toronto’s top builders are making it possible to have the custom home of your dreams. Inspired by photos on social media and popular renovation shows, people are engaging the expertise of such companies as Gabion Developments to translate their dream images into reality.
Reza Baharivand, president of Gabion Developments, says it’s not as easy as people might think to copy a photo or video clip and that’s where his company can help. Founded by a group of engineers, the Gabion Developments team draws on extensive experience and knowledge to marry form, function and cost in every project it tackles, big or small.
“Most architects draw or design a home or addition, but they don’t necessarily know how it’s going to turn out. What we do is alter that design to make it functional and practical,” Baharivand says.
“We are in it to win people’s hearts.”
A gleaming jewel of a home at 321 Manning Ave. in Toronto is just one example of how show-stopping features can serve a purpose at the same time. What began as the teardown of a 100-year-old, storey-and-a-half home on one of Toronto’s public laneways evolved into a major renovation of the existing structure after a zoning analysis commissioned by Gabion revealed that any new build would fall under new bylaws that would cost them valuable square footage.
Baharivand says his company typically begins a project with some sort of inspiration. In this case, a famous church and views of the Toronto skyline became the focal point. Gabion’s team designed the renovation to take full advantage of the views by installing massive windows and multiple balconies.
Incorporating a wave theme, Baharivand says his team used a computer numerical control (CNC) machine to manufacture a series of composite wood pieces and assemble them like a puzzle.
“This concept of contouring demonstrates our company’s philosophy – beginning with an aesthetic (the wave) that ultimately transforms into function with the bookshelf and desk. Black louvered panels outside reminiscent of ocean waves marry form with function by offering privacy to the front and rear patios,” he says.
“Our clients wanted a modern house, but not one that is cold,” Baharivand says.
“So, we went with a neutral palette using wood and metals to bring warmth into their home.”
Gabion works closely with a network of contractors, ensuring quality and sustainability remain top priorities.
“The windows we use are energy efficient. We used foam insulation that seals all the small cracks and a hydronic HVAC system for greater energy efficiency and comfort. The system uses a boiler that supplies hot water to warm the air.
“We strive for a balance of materials … nothing too fabricated but also not entirely natural because someone, somewhere has to extract it from the earth,” Baharivand says.
“With fabricated materials we pay attention to things like off-gassing, chemical treatments, how a material is made and any impact on people’s health.”
Baharivand says their clients love the end result. “It’s the best feeling in the world to know they’re happy. When you hand the keys to the client and see their reaction, it is a wonderful thing. It is why we do what we do.”
Matthew Baeumler, chief operating officer of Baeumler Quality Construction, says his company has been helping clients in the Greater Toronto Area realize their home dreams for more than 15 years. Founded by HGTV Canada’s Bryan Baeumler, Baeumler Quality Construction is a full-service construction company with a client-centric approach combined with best-in-class construction and craftsmanship.
Matthew Baeumler is the first person clients meet and is usually the one who hands the keys back when the work is completed.
“For us, it is about building that relationship with the client. Your average construction time can be 12 to 14 months so having that continuity and someone you can trust is key,” Baeumler says. “Our clients consistently tell us how much they appreciate dealing with the same person versus three or four different people for different phases of a project.”
Baeumler says he is noticing people age 45 and up who want a simpler way of life.
“The majority of our clients live in Southern Ontario. Some are rethinking their three-hour commute to the cottage on the weekends. Their dream is a custom home upwards of 7,000 to 10,000 square feet on a larger plot of land an hour outside of the city, allowing them to travel to the city when they want to.”
A complete design, build, turnkey operation, Baeumler Quality Construction will source vacant land and even conduct a zoning analysis for clients. The company’s top priority is ensuring full transparency when it comes to the total cost at every stage of the process. Mapping out a detailed budget in the beginning and avoiding surprises at the end is fundamental to the Baeumler philosophy.
“So many dreams turn to making concessions unless there is an understanding of the costs at every stage,” Baeumler says. “We will develop a basic budget to test the waters and tailor the design of your dream house to your budget.”
Baeumler says many clients want a minimalist look that is less ornate and more modern in detail. “They’re attracted to stone, large-format tile, lots of natural wood like ceiling or wall cladding, and energy-efficient elements like window systems and geothermal heating and cooling for some of the rural properties where there is no natural gas,” he says. “They also want solar panels and electric vehicle charging ports.”
With a head office and showroom in Burlington, the company’s staff, consultants and subtrades also live and work in different geographic areas where they develop expertise in local bylaws and environmental concerns. With the company’s Baeumler Approved program, clients can connect with contractors, trades and home service providers from across Canada that are vetted by the company and selected for their high standard of quality, integrity and honesty. Baeumler Custom Cabinetry, launched in 2015, offers custom millwork and cabinetry for dream kitchens, bathrooms or other special features.
TIPS FROM THE EXPERTS
Your dream house can come true with careful planning and the right partner by your side. If you are contemplating building, renovating or adding on, here is a checklist to consider before you get started.
- Do some digging
- Trust your gut
- Talk to references
- Get a copy of workers’ compensation clearance certificate
- Verify your contractor’s insurance coverage
- Get a contract
- Set a payment schedule
