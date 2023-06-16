Luxury homeowners want to create a feeling of comfort when planning the interior of their homes, as opposed to something that’s too showy, according to leading designers.
“It has to feel like you’re welcomed,” says Albert Limshue, a senior designer with Powell & Bonnell, which is working on Maison 77 Clarendon, the five-storey, boutique Toronto condominium project from Menkes Developments Ltd. This project, in the early construction stage, is located on the top of a ridge looking down at Roycroft Park Lands and Nordheimer Ravine in Toronto’s prestigious South Forest Hill neighbourhood.
Limshue says he has always seen a focus on entertainment space in luxury properties, but some of his clients are now looking at dining rooms that can sit 24 people, whereas previously they may have seated just 12. With that come other features in the home, such as chef’s kitchens and large pantries.
Powell & Bonnell is designing all of the common and amenity areas of 77 Clarendon, including an owners’ lounge, library, meeting room and a large dining room that can sit 48 people. As well, the firm is working with a buyer to design one of the project’s penthouses, which is 6,000 square feet with two large bedrooms, to be customized for exactly what the homeowner needs, since it’s not being designed for resale.
The strategy at 77 Clarendon is to design a condo that feels like a home, Limshue says. There’s no “temporary feel” to the design in that project at all.
“In terms of look, feel and aesthetic, we’re not giving up on slick minimalist,” he says. “There is a return to classic. People want charm, longevity. There is an assurance in classic ideas; you can layer things in. They call it minimal with a twist. There might be a favourite piece of furniture or a deep colour or rich texture, away from everything being pale grey.”
When it comes to the interiors of luxury homes, there’s a transition going on currently, says Debra Salmoni, principal designer and owner of Toronto’s Debra Lillian Design.
“Up until last year everything was about making your house your sanctuary, because we were coming out of the pandemic and everyone was working from home,” she says. “Your backyard was your resort. Now, when you’re designing for today, everyone has kind of shifted gears. We’re socializing again. In some of the bigger renovations I’m doing, we’re making sure there’s a butler pantry because people are wanting to host a big, beautiful party.”
Salmoni is also an HGTV host, along with Scott McGillivray on Scott’s Vacation House Rules. Her design studio generates work on luxury properties: She just finished two projects in the Yorkville and Cumberland area of Toronto, and is working on projects in Forest Hill and Rosedale now.
“It’s all about having beautiful neutral palettes, then pops of colour,” she says. “I feel like people are having these vibrant moments. So upholstery is going to be in beautiful saturated velvets. And the backdrop will be in creamy neutrals with beiges and browns.”
She says she’s doing a lot of plaster work on ceilings and adding vibrant and bold artwork. One of the biggest features her luxury clients are asking for is integrated lighting in sconces and drop ceilings. Herringbone flooring patterns are another big ask from clients. If you have lighter walls and a big open space, herringbone floors warm things up.
“No one wants cookie-cutter design,” Salmoni says.
“People want uniqueness. Introducing antiques is way of creating those one-of-a-kind spaces, or bespoke custom pieces that accentuate some of the architecture features of the home.”
For Eric McClelland, principal designer at Fleur-de-lis Interior Design in Toronto, his luxury clients are leaning toward open-concept spaces that are more reminiscent of hotel and hospitality design, as opposed to strictly residential. These are still opulent, but show that the space has been professionally designed, is very clean and open and flows from one room to the other.
McClelland’s firm has high-end restaurants, coffee shops and hotels among their clientele. It does a combination of luxury condo work, such as the Four Seasons Private Residences and One St. Thomas in Toronto, as well as houses “from the ground up.”
One of those projects, now at the permit stage, is an $11-million to $15-million build in Vaughan. This 12,000-square-foot house is a case study for the interior design concepts he talks about.
“The main floor of that house will be like walking into a high-end hotel,” he says.
This very contemporary home will have a massive, curved staircase, a complete semi-circle wine wall, 14-foot ceiling heights and an open-concept dining room that seats 20 and which overlooks the deck and golf course.
“People entertained at home during the pandemic,” McClelland says.
“In the old days they would book a private room at a restaurant. Now they are having that party with 15 people at home, with catering or a private chef, and I see that more as a continuation. It’s more of a lounge, private club, restaurant vibe than a stuffy traditional dining room.”
