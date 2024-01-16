Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

530 Downs Rd., Quinte West, Ont.

Asking price: $829,900 (October, 2023)

Previous asking price: $849,900 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $820,000 (November, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $859,900 (July, 2023); $317,000 (August, 2013); $298,000 (June, 2009); $143,568 (November, 1996)

Taxes: $4,125 (2023)

Property days on market: 42

Listing agent: Paul Lang, Coldwell Banker RMR Real Estate

This side-split house is designed across three different levels.

The action

City dwellers bought this three-bedroom house on a 2.6-acre property just north of Trenton, Ont., in July, 2023. But they soon changed their minds, finding it too far from family. In September, they put it back on the market, priced at $10,000 less than what they had paid two months prior. When buyer interest petered out and competition from other nearby homes increased, the sellers shaved another $20,000 off the asking price.

“They didn’t automatically expect they would sell it for the same as what they got it for,” said agent Paul Lang. “They knew they were going to have to sell it for less.

“Two homes came up on the same street within a week, so it was dicey. But my sellers were on top of things, and we stayed under the other guys’ price.”

The sellers landed a $820,000 deal, on condition that the buyers sold their property within 45 days, which they pulled off. “It was a long condition because they literally just listed their house the day before,” Mr. Lang said.

“We’re starting to see a lot more of this. Like the last four [properties] I’ve put offers on in the last week and a half, three of them had a condition of sale of property.”

The main floor has an updated eat-in kitchen, a living room and a dining room.

What they got

This side-split house was built about 20 years ago. It is designed across three levels, with three bedrooms on the upper floor and a guest bedroom and recreation room directly below.

The main floor has an updated eat-in kitchen, a living room and a dining room addition with cathedral ceilings and access to a deck and gazebo.

The three bathrooms are on a septic system. The laundry room has access to the garage.

The deck and gazebo can be accessed from the main floor.

The agent’s take

“It’s quite a common lot for the area,” Mr. Lang said.

“The house was well maintained, so that really helped us when buyers were doing comparisons.”