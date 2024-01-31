Open this photo in gallery: Royal LePage Signature Realty

170 Swindells St., Bowmanville, Ont.

Asking price: $719,000 (November, 2023)

Selling price: $700,000 (November, 2023)

Previous selling price: $282,000 (June, 2014)

Taxes: $3,636 (2022)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agents: Elias Ben Khelifa and Munira Ravji, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen has sliding doors to a covered deck and yard.Royal LePage Signature Realty

Agent Munira Ravji said she was told by several potential buyers that this freehold townhouse about 80 kilometres east of downtown Toronto wasn’t worth what she was asking, since it was $89,000 more than what another townhouse nearby recently sold for. She and her client disagreed, pointing to their home’s new flooring and central air conditioning, and stuck to their $719,000 price. At the first open house, one bidder came in very low, but improved their offer to $19,000 under the asking price to seal the deal.

“Everyone was saying, ‘No one is going to pay over $700,000 for this.’ But we felt the value was there,” said Ms. Ravji. “We were willing to hold out for it, and expressed this to the [buyers’] agent.

“They came back with an offer that was reasonable within an hour because they didn’t want to lose the property.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Entertaining areas are open concept on the main and lower levels.Royal LePage Signature Realty

This roughly 10-year-old townhouse has a conventional two-storey plan with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a main floor laundry room and interior access to a garage

Entertaining areas are open concept on the main and lower levels, and the eat-in kitchen has sliding doors to a covered deck and yard on the 23- by 118-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Royal LePage Signature Realty

“It is a townhouse, but it’s such a great size,” Ms. Ravji said, “and it looked great after the renovations.”

“[Bowmanville] is a little far out, but it’s accessible to the highway and it’s built in a community where you have all your amenities around the corner, like a Shoppers [Drug Mart] and grocer,” said Ms. Ravji.

“There is a park down the street and multiple schools, so these little pockets are almost made for families.”