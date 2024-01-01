3900 Yonge St., No. 702, Toronto

Asking price: $1,789,000 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $1.6-million (October 2023)

Previous selling price: $535,000 (March 1996)

Taxes: $7,022 (2023)

Days on the market: 54

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This large condo has about 2,000 square feet of living space but buyers balked at both the price and its location on a steep stretch of Yonge that might necessitate an uphill walk to the closest supermarket. One buyer looked past that minor disadvantage and stitched together a deal $189,000 under the asking price with a close on December 29.

“It became apparent the market was becoming more interest rate sensitive, and people were concerned about which way the market was going to go,” said agent Penny Brown.

“This was so ideal for renovating because it’s hard to find over 2,000 square feet today, so I call the building a hidden gem.”

What they got

This nearly 40-year-old suite has a wide and shallow layout with large windows. There is an eat-in kitchen, a laundry room and three bathrooms.

A covered terrace is accessible from the larger of two bedrooms and the living room. There is an enclosed library and an open dining area.

The unit comes with a storage locker and two parking spots. Monthly fees of $2,329 cover the cost of utilities, cable, concierge and use of an indoor pool.

The agent’s take

“The beautiful thing was it was really like a bungalow where you could entertain,” said Ms. Brown.

“It has a dining room where a table for 12 people could fit, and the terrace was more than three feet wide, so you had room for a table and chairs.”

“It has wonderful vistas overlooking [Jolly Miller] Park,” said Ms. Brown.

“And it is right on the subway line at York Mills and Yonge.”