Open this photo in gallery: Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

1 Palace Pier Court, No. 3401, Toronto

Asking price: $2,999,000 (December, 2023)

Selling price: $2,875,000 (December, 2023)

Previous selling price: $2.1-million (June, 2019); $1.15-million (July, 2009); $519,626 (July, 1996)

Taxes: $8,095 (2023)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Luke Dalinda, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2,836-square-foot unit is one of the largest in the 47-storey Palace Place condo.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Agent Luke Dalinda said he generally avoids listing properties for sale two weeks before Christmas, but an exception was made for this three-bedroom suite at the Palace Place condo tower where the Humber River meets Lake Ontario. It is one of the largest units in the 47-storey tower, with 2,836 square feet of living space. Seventeen visitors toured the space at the open house and by the day’s end a deal was cut at $124,000 under the asking price.

“Traditionally, December is a dead time of the year [for real estate],” said Mr. Dalinda. “But what I’ve been seeing is that people buying larger condos are empty nesters leaving larger homes from Oakville, the Kingsway or places like that. As a result, they don’t need financing.”

“The condo market segment that needs financing is usually around the $1-million price range, and that’s where you see a lot of inventory. But in the higher range, the larger suites have been selling non-stop.”

Open this photo in gallery: The unit is injected modern touches throughout, including in the eat-in kitchen, three bathrooms and full-size laundry room.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

What they got

This roughly 30-year-old unit is surrounded by glass on three sides, so each room is filled with natural light, from the eat-in kitchen and dining room to the sunrooms off the primary suite and living room.

Ariel Muller Designs injected modern touches throughout, including the three bathrooms and full-sized laundry room.

A storage locker and two parking spots complete the package.

Monthly fees of $2,820 cover utilities, cable, concierge, valet parking and a private shuttle bus to the downtown core. A pool and sports courts are also on-site.

Open this photo in gallery: With glass surrounding the unit on three sides, each room is filled with natural light.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The agent’s take

“The southeast units probably have one of the best views in the building because it has views of the city skyline and the water,” said Mr. Dalinda.

“And it’s a real trophy residence done by Ariel Muller, so it was turnkey. There was nothing to renovate, nothing to paint or touch up.”