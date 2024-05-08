Flower truck draws buyers to South Riverdale Victorian

Open this photo in gallery: Keller Williams Advantage Realty

191 First Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,849,000 (April, 2024)

Selling price: $2,086,000 (April, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $1,799,900 (February, 2020); $665,000 (June, 2010); $415,500 (October, 2003)

Taxes: $6,996 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen opens to a mudroom with access to a south-facing deck.Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Agent Suzanne Lewis, aware that there was another semi-detached house for sale just down the street from this semi-detached Victorian, pulled out the stops with seductive staged furnishings and an eye-catching list price of $1,849,000. As icing on the cake, Lou-Lou’s Flower Truck was parked outside during open houses. Free stems were gifted to more than 100 guests, including two parties that returned with offers to purchase.

“It was another reason for people to come through the house,” said Ms. Lewis. And people on the street thought it was so cool, so it also encouraged them to come out.

“Both offers came from clients who came into the open house, so they got a chance to see other people going on about the house, which obviously solidified their decision to move forward.”

Open this photo in gallery: This three-storey Victorian has 2,700 square feet of living space.Keller Williams Advantage Realty

What they got

This three-storey house was constructed on a 16- by 122-foot lot in 1895. It now has 2,700 square feet of living space, including a recreation area in the basement.

There are formal living and dining rooms with 10-foot ceilings and intricate mouldings. The updated kitchen opens to a mudroom with access to a south-facing deck, patio and garage on a laneway.

The largest of four bedrooms has a wood-burning fireplace, a walk-in closet, and one of the home’s four bathrooms, plus a rooftop deck.

Open this photo in gallery: The home has four bathrooms.Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The agent’s take

“It’s really hard to find a house of that vintage that’s so well maintained, but also still has a modern look,” Ms. Lewis said.

“It has a garage and tons of storage, which is hard to find.”

The property is also close to shops and public transit, as well as parks and schools. “It’s in a very family-friendly neighbourhood,” Ms. Lewis said.