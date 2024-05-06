Loft in former leather factory sells at a discount

Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

121 Prescott Ave., No. 13, Toronto

Asking price: $549,900 (February 2024)

Selling price: $521,000 (March 2024)

Previous selling price: $480,000 (July 2020); $414,000 (December 2017); $232,000 (July 2010); $144,900 (June 2005); $125,000 (July 2004); $110,000 (November 2000); $60,289 (July, 1998)

Taxes: $1,632 (2023)

Days on the market: 22

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

A lack of recent sales in this converted warehouse near Earlscourt Park made it difficult to arrive at a reasonable asking price for this one-bedroom loft. Agent Ira Jelinek said he relied on condominium suite sales outside the community as a makeshift guide and set the price at $549,900. Ultimately, the seller took $28,900 less than that from one of the ten visitors who toured the space.

“Nothing had been listed in that building for a of couple years,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“It’s very affordable for having one bedroom and a parking space and being in a loft building with low maintenance fees.”

What they got

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This three-storey structure was built as a tannery in 1910, then refurbished with 27 residential lofts in the late 1990s.

This 533-square-foot loft has 11-foot ceilings, red brick walls and hardwood flooring throughout the open living room, dining room and kitchen. A south-facing window brings sunlight into the bedroom, which can be enclosed with sliding barn doors. There is a four-piece bathroom.

The unit comes with a storage locker and surface parking spot. Monthly fees of $360 cover utilities.

The agent’s take

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“The location it’s in doesn’t have any condos in the area, which is close to The Junction/St. Clair West,” said Mr. Jelinek. “It was in a one-off location.”

“It’s a real, hard loft, not like a newly built one, so the space was unique. It has exposed brick and exposed wood ceilings,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“There is no policy with regards to short-term rentals, so the new owners could use it as an Airbnb.”