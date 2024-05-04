Rejected in earlier attempts, bungalow quickly sells in more active market

Open this photo in gallery: CIR Realty

207 Parkridge Hill S.E., Calgary

Asking price: $799,000 (February 2024)

Previous asking prices: $749,900 (April, 2023); $699,900 (Late October, 2022); $709,900 (Mid October, 2022); $725,000 (Late September, 2022); $749,900 (Mid September, 2022); $649,900 (August, 2020) *under previous brokerage; $654,900 (June, 2020); $674,900 (Late May, 2020); $699,900 (Mid, May 2020)

Selling price: $795,000 (February, 2024)

Previous selling price: $427,000 (September, 2019)

Taxes: $5,004 (2023)

Property days on market: 184

Listing agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

'Why has the interest and price for it increased dramatically over the last little bit? A lot of things don't necessarily make sense,' says agent Kamil Lalji.

The action

This three-bedroom bungalow in a community abutting Fish Creek Provincial Park was snubbed by buyers for more than three months in 2020. A different agent struggled to get an offer for it too, despite dropping the price from $749,900 to $699,900 over two months in 2022, and reintroducing it for $749,900 for one week in 2023.

“The previous listings were in a softer market with more supply out there, so people were more picky,” said agent Kamil Lalji.

“Also, my sellers kept in the back of their minds [that] if they don’t get their numbers they’ll rent it out again. So that’s what they kept doing.”

This year, the property was relisted for $799,000 and got its first offer within two days. “This time, we increased the price, and there was very little supply, then we got this really good offer,” said Mr. Lalji.

“Nothing has changed with the house, but why has the interest and price for it increased dramatically over the last little bit? A lot of things don’t necessarily make sense.”

The kitchen was newly updated with Quartz countertops, an island and a walk-in pantry.

What they got

This 48-year-old house has 1,317 square feet of living space and a detached, double garage facing a laneway behind the 51- by 124-foot lot.

The backyard and deck can be reached through the dining area or the stairwell by the kitchen, which was newly updated with quartz countertops, an island, a walk-in pantry and stainless-steel appliances.

There are entertaining areas with fireplaces on both levels. The basement also has two guest bedrooms and one of the home’s three bathrooms.

Annual homeowners’ association fees are $175.

The house has a detached, double garage facing a laneway.

The agent’s take

“About four or five years ago, [the sellers] did a nice reno on it,” said Mr. Lalji.

“The location was really good in that it was on a cul-de-sac close to Fish Creek park.”