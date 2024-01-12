Open this photo in gallery: Regent Park Realty Inc.

11208 Bonson Rd., Pitt Meadows, B.C.

Asking price: $1.498-million (July 19)

Selling price: $1.398-million (Sept. 11)

Previous selling price: $575,000 (November, 2014); $537,000 (March, 2013); $380,367 (December, 2004)

Days on the market: 54

Taxes: $5,552.41 (2022)

Listing agent: Bryan Yan, Regent Park Realty Inc.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: This 2,626-square-foot house located about an hour's drive from Vancouver features 8-foot 8-inch ceilings.Regent Park Realty Inc.

This 2,626-square-foot house is located in a subdivision in Pitt Meadows, about an hour’s drive from Vancouver. The long-time owners kept the two-storey, three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in immaculate condition, says listing agent Bryan Yan.

Built in 2004, it has spacious, bright rooms, with 8-foot-8-inch ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets, a central vacuum, a three-stall garage, a landscaped garden and a private backyard with a deck.

Open this photo in gallery: The private backyard has a landscaped garden and a deck.Regent Park Realty Inc.

It’s a short drive to the community centre and shopping. However, there is ongoing noisy construction of a highway nearby.

The Action

Open this photo in gallery: The home on Bonson Road also has bright, spacious rooms.Regent Park Realty Inc.

The couple that sold the property was moving out of the province to be close to family, according to Mr. Yan. They had purchased the house in 2014 for $575,000. They put the house on the market in the slow month of July, when most people were on holiday. After weeks of little action, they reduced the price at the beginning of September. They then received an offer for the newly listed price.

“We had three groups viewing that day and so they offered full price, which was a good thing to do. If you like the house, just give them the asking [price].”

The Agent’s Take

Open this photo in gallery: Built in 2004, the house also features a gourmet kitchen.Regent Park Realty Inc.

Sales in the area had routinely sold for 10-per-cent below the assessed value, which made it a challenge to ask above the assessed price, says Mr. Yan.

“We were priced kind of high to begin with, actually, but we thought we’d try … and for this location, right around the corner they are building a highway. So that was another problem I had.

“But I think we did really well for the seller, and sold for just a little under the assessed value of $1.411 million.”

The sale was completed on Dec. 1.