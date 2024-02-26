Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Argonauts' Henoc Muamba holds the Grey Cup after arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., Nov. 21, 2022.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Canadian linebacker Henoc Muamba has called it a career.

The 35-year-old made the announcement Sunday on his Instagram account. Muamba played in the CFL with Winnipeg (2011-13), Montreal (2015, 2018-19), Saskatchewan (2016-17) and Toronto (2021-23) while also spending time in the NFL with Indianapolis (2014-15) and Dallas (2016).

“I’m forever grateful to God for endowing me with the skills and the ability to play football at a professional level,” Muamba wrote. “I pray everyone reading this can also discover the hidden gifts within themselves like I did years ago.

“It’s been a tremendous journey. Football has taken me to so many cities and more importantly, allowed me to meet some amazing individuals.”

Muamba was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo but grew up in Mississauga, Ont. The six-foot, 230-pound Muamba played collegiately at St. Francis Xavier University, in 2010 capturing the President’s Trophy as Canadian university football’s top defensive player.

Muamba, the first player taken in the 2011 CFL draft, appeared in 135 career regular-season games. He recorded 610 tackles (35 for loss), 78 special-teams tackles, 17 sacks, seven interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Muamba was named the MVP and top Canadian of the 2022 Grey Cup, which Toronto won 24-23 over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Muamba registered an interception in the contest to help secure his first-ever CFL championship.

However, Muamba missed all of the 2023 season with a knee injury. The married father of three daughters was twice named a CFL all-star (2013, ‘19) and the league’s top Canadian in 2017.

Muamba went to great lengths on social media to thank the coaches he played for and the many teammates he shared the field and locker room with. But he also took the time to highlight the efforts and sacrifices made by his family.

“You don’t do anything for as long as I have without a fantastic support system, and I am blessed with the greatest,” Muamba wrote. “From my family who was there from the beginning, to my parents and my brothers, thank you for your unwavering support.

“There’s been too many people that have helped me get to where I am to even list, so to all of you, I want to say a heartfelt thank you. As I close this chapter in my life, I cannot wait to share with you guys what is to come. Stay tuned!”