Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 9 at the Winter Olympics

Latest news

Canada’s women’s and men’s curlers face off against Switzerland in round robin play but under different circumstances. Rachel Homan’s rink looks to turn around its Olympics while Kevin Koe’s aims to continue the strong run of success.

Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey has pulled out of the Men’s 4x10 relay at the Winter Games.

The Canadian men’s bobsled team is looking to get off to a solid start in its first two runs in the two-man competition.

There have been death threats directed towards athletes at the Olympic Games, including Canada’s Kim Boutin. Nathan VanderKlippe reports that behind the threats exists a South Korean fan culture that takes speed skating seriously





What to watch

All times Eastern

Curling (Women's and men's round robin)

Canadian curler Rachel Homan will take a losing record into her round-robin game against Swiss skip Silvana Tirinzoni. Homan and her Ottawa rink have struggled to find their groove at the tournament. They'll need get the problems sorted out quickly if they hope to defend Jennifer Jones's gold medal from 2014. On the men's side, Calgary's Kevin Koe also plays Switzerland. (7:05 p.m. Feb. 17 for men's, 12:05 Feb. 18 for women's)



Story continues below advertisement

Alpine skiing (Men's giant slalom)

Canadian skier Erik Read follows in his famous father's footsteps as he makes his Olympic debut in the men's giant slalom. Ken Read, one of the legendary Crazy Canucks, competed at the 1976 and 1980 Winter Games and was the first non-European to win a World Cup men's downhill in 1975. A slalom and giant slalom racer, Erik would probably face more comparisons to his father if he was a downhiller. (11:45 p.m. Feb. 17)

Cross-country skiing (Men's 4x10km)

Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey has pulled out of the relay at the Winter Games. The 29-year-old has been seeking Canada's first Olympic medal in men's cross-country. He was listed to compete in six disciplines — four individual and two team — in Pyeongchang. Toronto's Len Valjas, Graeme Killick of Fort McMurray, Alta., Russell Kennedy of Canmore, Alta., and Knute Johnsgaard of Whitehorse will now compete in the 4x10km. (1:15 a.m. Feb. 18)

Bobsleigh (Two-man bobsleigh runs 1-2)

The Canadian men's bobsled team gets to work with the first two runs in the two-man competition. After being shut out of the medals four years ago in Sochi, the team left nothing to chance in the leadup to Pyeongchang, even enrolling pilots Justin Kripps and Chris Spring in golf lessons with the aim of sharpening focus and improving mental toughness. Both drivers have had outstanding World Cup seasons and are among the medal contenders. Nick Poloniato will drive Canada's third sled. (6:20 a.m. Feb. 18)

Men's ice hockey Ice hockey (Canada vs. South Korea)

There will be plenty of Canadian flavour on both sides of the ice when Team Canada plays host South Korea in the men's hockey round robin. Six members of the Korean side are Canadians who play in domestic pro leagues. Coach Jim Paek is Korean-born but was raised in Canada. It's the first time South Korea has ever iced a team at the Winter Olympics. (7:10 a.m. Feb. 18)

Story continues below advertisement

What's coming up

All times Eastern

7:05 p.m. Feb. 18: Curling (Women’s round robin)

Curling (Women’s round robin) 8:00 p.m. Feb. 18: Figure skating (Ice dancing short dance)

Figure skating (Ice dancing short dance) 6:00 a.m. Feb. 19 : Speed skating (Women’s team pursuit qualifications, Men’s 500m)

Speed skating (Women’s team pursuit qualifications, Men’s 500m) 6:15 a.m. Feb. 19 : Bobsleigh (Two-man bobsleigh runs 3-4)

(Two-man bobsleigh runs 3-4) 7:10 a.m. Feb. 19 : Women’s ice hockey semifinals (Canada vs. Olympic Athletes of Russia)

(Canada vs. Olympic Athletes of Russia) 7:30 a.m. Feb. 19: Women’s ice hockey semifinals (Canada vs. Olympic Athletes of Russia)

In case you missed it

More from The Globe

How did Team Canada do in 3-2 shootout loss against the Czech Republic? ‘Real good’ is a stretch, coach, writes Cathal Kelly

At Pyeongchang Games, Patrick Chan makes graceful exit from a figure-skating world that’s left him behind, Grant Robertson writes

’Un-cool Runnings’: The bizarre story of Jamaica’s bobsleigh team, an ex-coach and Red Stripe beer, Nathan VanderKlippe reports

Follow The Globe in Pyeongchang

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram