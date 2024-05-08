Canada tops Czechia 5-1 at para ice hockey worlds to finish group play undefeated

Tyler McGregor and James Dunn each scored two goals as Canada defeated Czechia 5-1 on Tuesday at the world para ice hockey championship at WinSport Arena.

Liam Hickey, with a goal and two assists, also scored for Canada, which got 12 saves from Adam Kingsmill.

Canada finished undefeated across all three of its group games to sit atop Group B.

The Canadians will next face China, which placed second in Group A behind the United States, in the semifinals on Friday.

Filip Vesely had Czechia’s lone goal at 14:33 of the first period to knot the contest at 1-1. Martin Kudela stopped nine shots in net.

Czechia, which finished second in Group B will face the U.S., in the other semifinal on Friday.