Open this photo in gallery: Yulia Navalnaya, widow of leading Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, takes part in a meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 19, 2024.YVES HERMAN/Getty Images

The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny vowed on Monday to continue his fight against the Kremlin while authorities denied his mother access to a morgue where his body is believed to be held after his death last week at an Arctic penal colony.

Fighting back tears, Yulia Navalnaya accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband in the remote prison and vowed to punish him and other alleged perpetrators.

She also sharply criticized the authorities, saying they were refusing to hand over the body to Navalny’s mother to cover-up his alleged killing, and referred to his alleged earlier poisoning with a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Russian authorities said that the cause for Navalny’s death Friday at age 47 is still unknown. He had been jailed since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he blamed on the Kremlin. He received three prison terms since his arrest, on a number of charges he has rejected as politically motivated.

“They are cowardly and meanly hiding his body, refusing to give it to his mother and lying miserably while waiting for the trace of another Putin’s Novichok to disappear,” Navalnaya said.

She urged Russians to rally behind her “to share not only the grief and endless pain that has enveloped and gripped us, but also my rage.”

“Rage, anger, hatred for those who dared to kill our future,” she said. “I address you with the words of Alexey, in which I really believe: It’s not a shame to do little, it’s a shame to do nothing. It’s a shame to let yourself be intimidated.”

Navalnaya urged all those who mourn Navalny to unite to fulfill his dream of a “beautiful Russia of the future” so that “the unimaginable sacrifice” he made would not have been in vain.

“The main thing that we can do for Alexey and ourselves is to keep fighting,” she said. “Stronger, more fiercely and valiantly that we did before. We all need to get together in one strong fist and strike that mad regime, Putin, his cronies, bandits in epaulets, thieves and killers who mutilated our country.”

Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said that the Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, informed Lyudmila Navalnaya that the cause of her son’s death remained unknown and that the official probe had been extended. “They lie, buy time for themselves and do not even hide it,” Yarmysh posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Many world leaders blamed President Vladimir Putin and his government for Navalny’s death Friday at age 47. Navalny’s team said he was “murdered,” and charged that officials’ refusal to hand over his body was part of a cover-up.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized what he described as “boorish” and “inadmissible” statements by Western leaders who held Putin responsible for Navalny’s death.

“Those statements can’t do any harm to the head of our state, but they certainly aren’t becoming for those who make them,” Peskov said in a call with reporters.

Yarmysh said that Navalny’s 69-year-old mother and his lawyers were not allowed into the morgue in Salekhard on Monday morning. The staff didn’t answer when they asked if the body was there, Yarmysh said.

Asked when Navalny’s body could be handed over to his family, Peskov responded that the Kremlin was not involved in those proceedings, adding that the official probe was continuing in line with the law.

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny pays his respects to the founder of Russia’s oldest human rights group and Sakharov Prize winner Lyudmila Alexeyeva in Moscow on December 11, 2018.Maxim Shemetov/Reuters 1 of 22

Alexey Navalny appears via a video link from the Arctic penal colony where he is serving a 19-year sentence on Jan. 11, 2024.Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press 2 of 22

Yulia Navalnaya, wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, attends the Munich Security Conference, on the day it was announced that he is dead.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Getty Images 3 of 22

A man holds a poster with a portrait of Alexey Navalny during a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 16, 2024.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press 4 of 22

Alexey Navalny founded RosPil in 2010, an anti-corruption project run by a team of lawyers that analyzes spending of state agencies and companies, exposing violations and contesting them in court in Moscow, Russia.Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press 5 of 22

Anti-Kremlin blogger Alexey Navalny speaks during a rally against the December 4 parliamentary elections in Moscow, on December 24, 2011.KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images 6 of 22

Police detain protest leader Alexey Navalny, seen wearing hooded jacket, after a rally in Pushkin Square in Moscow on March 5, 2012.Maria Turchenkova/The Associated Press 7 of 22

Policemen detain Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny (C), after he visited the city's election commission office to submit documents to get registered as a mayoral election candidate, in Moscow July 10, 2013.Grigory Dukor/Reuters 8 of 22

Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny's wife Yulia, right, and his brother Oleg Navalny, center, comfort Alexei at a court in Moscow, Russia on Dec. 30, 2014.The Associated Press 9 of 22

Alexey Navalny takes a selfie picture as he attends a memorial march marking the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, on February 27, 2016.KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images 10 of 22

Photo taken on April 27, 2017 of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny after unknown attackers doused him with green antiseptic outside a conference venue in Moscow, Russia.The Associated Press 11 of 22

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, who was arrested during March 26 anti-corruption rally, gestures during an appeal hearing at a court in Moscow on March 30, 2017.KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images 12 of 22

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, centre, attends a rally in Moscow, Russia on Jan. 28, 2018.Evgeny Feldman/The Associated Press 13 of 22

From his instagram account Alexei Navalny, shows himself, centre, and his wife Yulia, right, with medical workers in a hospital hospital in Berlin, Germany on Sept. 15, 2020 after he recovered from being poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent, German authorities confirmed.The Canadian Press 14 of 22

Policemen detain Alexey Navalny, on June 12, 2019 in Moscow, during a rally in support of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was accused of drug offences and later freed from house arrest.MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters 15 of 22

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya are seen on board a plane during a flight from Berlin to Moscow, January 17, 2021.Maria Vasilyeva/Reuters 16 of 22

Opposition leader Alexey Navalny is escorted out of a police station on January 18, 2021, in Khimki, outside Moscow.ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty Images 17 of 22

Law enforcement officers clash with participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow on January 23, 2021.MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters 18 of 22

Photo provided by the Moscow City Court, Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny makes a heart gesture during a hearing in Moscow on Feb. 3, 2021.The Associated Press 19 of 22

Alexey Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow on February 20, 2021.MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters 20 of 22

A sign for the settlement of Kharp, where Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny serves his jail term in the IK-3 penal colony, in the Yamal-Nenets Region, Russia on December 29, 2023.STRINGER/Reuters 21 of 22

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence, in Moscow on May 17, 2022.EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters 22 of 22

Navalny’s ally Ivan Zhdanov denounced the Russian authorities as “lackeys and liars.” “It’s clear what they are doing now — covering up the traces of their crime,” he wrote Monday.

Navalny’s death has deprived the Russian opposition of its most well-known and inspiring politician less than a month before an election that is all but certain to give Putin another six years in power. It dealt a devastating blow to many Russians, who had seen Navalny as a hope for political change following his unrelenting criticism of the Kremlin.

Nearly 300 people have been detained by police in Russia as they streamed to ad-hoc memorials and monuments to victims of political repression with flowers and candles to pay tribute to Navalny, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political arrests. The U.S. and British ambassadors also mourned Navalny’s death at a memorial in Moscow.

Authorities cordoned off some of the memorials across the country and were removing flowers at night, but they kept appearing.

Over 50,000 people have submitted requests to the Russian government asking for Navalny’s remains to be handed over to his relatives, OVD-Info said.

Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported that Navalny felt sick after a walk Friday and became unconscious at the penal colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow. An ambulance arrived, but he couldn’t be revived, the service said, adding that the cause of death is still “being established.”

Some Russian media claimed that Navalny’s body bore bruises, possibly caused by medics’ attempts to resuscitate him. The reports couldn’t be independently confirmed.

After the last verdict that handed him a 19-year term, Navalny said he understood he was “serving a life sentence, which is measured by the length of my life or the length of life of this regime.”

His widow was in Brussels on Monday and is expected to meet with European Union foreign ministers and other EU officials.

“By killing Alexey, Putin killed half of me, half of my heart and half of my soul,” Navalnaya said in a video statement. “But I still have the other half, and it tells me that I have no right to give up. I will continue the work of Alexey Navalny.”