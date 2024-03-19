In many ways, Javier Milei is already acting as advertised in Argentina. The untested self-described “anarcho-capitalist” who campaigned for president with a literal chainsaw in his hands is applying his brand of shock and awe to the country of 45 million that he now leads.

In speeches before congress, before the world’s elite at Davos, even before high school students at his alma mater in Buenos Aires, Mr. Milei trains his fire on the so-called socialist agenda that he says is rotting societies inside out.

His aggressive austerity is in motion. He’s picked fights with pop stars and flung obscenities at governors. He fired a labour secretary on television and shuttered publicly funded media.

This feverish pace of action and distraction has produced a dizzying 100 first days for the newest darling of the ascendant global far right – coddled by European counterparts, embraced by Donald Trump. For many Argentines, making it to the end of the month remains a slog through quicksand, as they cling to the edge as triple digit inflation and a devaluing currency threatens to pull them under.

Here’s a look at the impact Mr. Milei has already made on the country, and what might be next.