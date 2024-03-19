Skip to main content

Mr. Milei has spent his first few months at odds with congress, governors, pop stars and ‘socialists’ – while his deep cuts to the Argentine state have left many struggling to get by

Natalie Alcoba
Buenos aires
The Globe and Mail

In many ways, Javier Milei is already acting as advertised in Argentina. The untested self-described “anarcho-capitalist” who campaigned for president with a literal chainsaw in his hands is applying his brand of shock and awe to the country of 45 million that he now leads.

In speeches before congress, before the world’s elite at Davos, even before high school students at his alma mater in Buenos Aires, Mr. Milei trains his fire on the so-called socialist agenda that he says is rotting societies inside out.

His aggressive austerity is in motion. He’s picked fights with pop stars and flung obscenities at governors. He fired a labour secretary on television and shuttered publicly funded media.

This feverish pace of action and distraction has produced a dizzying 100 first days for the newest darling of the ascendant global far right – coddled by European counterparts, embraced by Donald Trump. For many Argentines, making it to the end of the month remains a slog through quicksand, as they cling to the edge as triple digit inflation and a devaluing currency threatens to pull them under.

Here’s a look at the impact Mr. Milei has already made on the country, and what might be next.

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe

Trending

Bank of Japan scraps radical policy, makes first rate hike in 17 years

More families will be allowed to apply to come to Canada from Gaza, Immigration Minister says

Opinion

Canada is no longer one of the richest nations on Earth. Country after country is passing us by

Andrew Coyne
Opinion

A how-to for people caught up in CRA’s confusing new rules for reporting bare trusts

Rob Carrick
Food For Thought

Six canned foods to always stock in your pantry

Leslie Beck

House passes motion after NDP removes call for recognition of Palestinian state

Opinion

Exhausted, burnt-out and disillusioned: Why millennial women are not okay

Ann Hui

A total solar eclipse is coming to Canada. Is your heart prepared?