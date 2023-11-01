Open this photo in gallery: In this 2022 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

United States President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet on the sidelines of a summit in San Francisco later this month, Washington confirmed Tuesday, as both sides look once again to reset their often difficult relationship amid global turmoil caused by wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Speaking in the U.S. capital, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the President is looking forward to a “constructive meeting” at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit, which begins Nov. 14.

Washington feels the best way to manage “intense competition” with Beijing is through “intense diplomacy,” Ms. Jean-Pierre added. “And that’s what’s going to be happening with the President.”

The announcement — which Ms. Jean-Pierre appeared to make inadvertently but then confirmed when asked by reporters — comes after weeks of rapprochement on both sides, including a warm welcome for California Governor Gavin Newsom in Beijing, and a visit to the U.S. last week by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The San Francisco summit will be the first time Mr. Xi and Mr. Biden have spoken face-to-face since November, 2022, when they met in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20. Those talks represented Mr. Xi’s desire to put the relationship “back on the track of healthy and stable development,” Beijing said, but the “Bali consensus” was quickly derailed by a Chinese spy balloon, U.S. restrictions on technology exports, and tensions over Taiwan.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the two sides should seek to return to the Bali consensus and had “agreed to work together towards a San Francisco summit.” But he added the road to California cannot rely “on automatic driving.”

Jude Blanchette, a Washington-based China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said this month’s meeting will be one of “appropriately low expectations.”

“The point of the meeting is the meeting,” Mr. Blanchette said. “It is as much about future proofing the relationship over the next 12 months as additional engagement or any massive breakthroughs.”

In particular, he added, good optics from a Xi-Biden summit could help unlock parts of the Chinese system that have been wary of engaging with the U.S., “to really push for more meaningful engagement and dialogue on shared challenges and mutual antagonisms.”

This could see greater co-operation on topics such as climate change and fentanyl production, while also cooling rhetoric around hot button issues such as Taiwan and the South China Sea, where China is currently engaged in a standoff with the Philippines, a key U.S. ally.

In another sign Beijing is keen to secure a smooth meeting between the two leaders, Hong Kong announced on Tuesday that its chief executive, John Lee, would not be attending the APEC summit due to “scheduling issues.”

The U.S. sanctioned Mr. Lee, a former security chief, for his role in cracking down on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, and there were fears he might be barred from travelling to California, creating a potential diplomatic crisis that Beijing would be hard-pressed to ignore. Instead, Hong Kong will be represented at APEC by financial secretary Paul Chan.

James Palmer, author of Foreign Policy’s China Brief, said apparent warming should not distract from the deep divisions in the U.S.-China relationship

“Despite all the relatively pleasant words behind closed doors, Chinese officialdom and state media remains virulently anti-Western, to a far greater degree than before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr. Palmer wrote this week. “The recent Belt and Road summit in Beijing saw a full-throated embrace of Moscow, reinforced this week at a meeting of Russian and Chinese military leaders, which also saw both sides denouncing Washington.”

Mr. Xi is caught between a desire for a more stable relationship with the West, Mr. Palmer said, as evidenced by upcoming meetings with Mr. Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and the need for a “scapegoat for all of China’s problems” as the country’s economy lags and public discontent grows.

This leads to a particularly brittle relationship on both sides — as seen during the spy balloon incident, when political furore in the U.S. resulted in the cancellation of a trip by Mr. Blinken to Beijing, significantly setting back stabilization efforts; and Chinese reactions to U.S. engagement with Taiwan.

The U.S. and Chinese governments are both subject to nationalist domestic pressure, Mr. Blanchette said, as well as volatile international situation where they have fundamental disagreements, on Ukraine, how to respond to the war in the Middle East, and over Taiwan. The latter issue is certain to come up in conversation between Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi, but whatever reassurance either side can provide the other will be tested when the self-ruled island holds elections in January, just as the U.S. presidential race is heating up.

In addition to growing tensions in the South China Sea, Mr. Blanchette said, “Taiwan remains the biggest issue if you’re thinking about why can’t U.S-China relations improve.”