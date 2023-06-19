Open this photo in gallery: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, June 19, 2023.LEAH MILLIS/The Associated Press

China’s leader Xi Jinping met top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken in Beijing on Monday, as the two superpowers seek to put relations back on track after they were derailed by a Chinese spy balloon earlier this year.

Ahead of Mr. Blinken’s visit to the Chinese capital, the first by a U.S. secretary of state since 2018, Washington had been keen to downplay expectations, with officials saying simply talking would be progress enough. The meeting with Mr. Xi at the Great Hall of the People was not confirmed until the last minute, but could show that China too is keen to put an end to the often fiery rhetoric of recent months and return to the brief period of optimism following a summit between Mr. Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden in Bali, Indonesia, last year.

“The two sides made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues,” the Chinese leader said Monday. “This is very good.”

Mr. Xi acknowledged global attention and concern about the direction of the relationship, saying the two countries “must take a responsible attitude toward the people, history and the world.”

There was open frustration from allies of both sides earlier this month when China rebuffed an invitation for defence officials to meet on the sidelines of a summit in Singapore. Reopening a military-to-military hotline has been suggested as one of the outcomes of Mr. Blinken’s trip.

He had been due in Beijing in February, but the trip was scrapped after a Chinese spy balloon crossed into U.S. airspace. This was followed by standoffs over Taiwan, microchips and an open competition for influence in Europe and the Pacific, as well as increasingly heated anti-China rhetoric as the U.S. heads into an election year.

Qin Gang, China’s foreign minister and former ambassador to the U.S., said Beijing was “committed to building a stable, predictable and constructive relationship with the U.S.” In an apparent reference to the balloon saga, which became a huge political scandal in Washington even as it emerged such flyovers had happened in the past, he added China hoped the U.S. would “handle unexpected and sporadic events in a calm, professional and rational manner.”

Since Mr. Biden came to office, Washington has spoken of establishing a floor for the relationship and ensuring that “competition does not spiral into conflict.” But this has often proved easier said than done, with both sides having major disagreements — including over whether they can co-operate in some areas while competing, often acrimoniously, in others.

“Both countries want more stability for domestic reasons, and both are being told by the rest of the world to manage their competition better,” Evan Medeiros, a professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, wrote last week.

“Their visions for how to do this differ greatly. They cannot yet figure out a way to reconcile very different approaches to building a more stable, predictable, and resilient relationship.”

Beijing has often been frustrated by the mixed signals from Washington, with the Biden administration at times appearing to assume it can play tough on China for domestic purposes while not paying any cost bilaterally.

“For Xi, stability can only come from a reduction in the U.S.’s constant strategic pressure on it and, of course, greater U.S. sensitivity to China’s top priorities like Taiwan,” Prof. Medeiros said.

China claims the self-ruled island as its territory, and has vowed in the past to seize it by force if necessary. The U.S. does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan — officially the Republic of China — but is nevertheless Taipei’s closest ally, with Mr. Biden saying repeatedly in recent years that Washington would intervene if China ever tries to invade.

As he did in a call with Mr. Blinken ahead of the latter’s departure, Mr. Qin urged the U.S. to respect Beijing’s position on Taiwan and “truly deliver on its commitment of not supporting Taiwan independence.”

Last week, Republican lawmakers urged Mr. Blinken to add Taiwan to his trip. While U.S. cabinet officials have visited the island in recent years, with an increase in engagement during the Donald Trump presidency, a trip by the Secretary of State would be considered hugely provocative by Beijing and likely undo any goodwill Mr. Blinken had been able to build in the Chinese capital.

Coverage in state media consistently blamed the U.S. for the downturn in relations, and painted Washington as the instigator of this weekend’s trip, with the Global Times newspaper saying “obviously, the U.S. has become much more eager now to engage with China.”

China, too, is keen to stabilize ties, however, as it faces an increasingly uncertain economic situation, with unemployment at record levels, shrinking foreign investment and sluggish growth. Mr. Xi last week met with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, greeting him as an “old friend” in an apparent signal that China was not closed to American businesses.

But the picture on the ground can be very different. Recent raids on foreign due-diligence firms and a new espionage law have alarmed the foreign business community, which is also facing increased scrutiny in Western capitals as politicians push for decoupling or derisking from China.