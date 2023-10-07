Open this photo in gallery: An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Oct. 7, 2023.ILAN ROSENBERG/Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden is condemning Hamas’s surprise attacks on Israel and promising to support the country amid violence that threatens to upend his bid to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Canada, meanwhile, is also denouncing the attacks and reiterating its support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

Mr. Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday in the hours after the attacks to affirm U.S. backing for his country.

“The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel,” Mr. Biden said in a statement. “Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people.”

Dozens dead in fighting and retaliation after Hamas’ unprecedented attack into Israel

The U.S. President said he “warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation” and said his government’s “support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.” He said he would stay in touch with Mr. Netanyahu.

The White House on Saturday said Mr. Biden has been briefed by national security officials on the attacks, in which Hamas fired thousands of missiles from the Gaza Strip and gunmen infiltrated Israel in trucks, on motorcycles and via paragliders. The attack left at least 40 people dead and hundreds more wounded. Gaza authorities said Israeli retaliation has killed 198 and injured more than 1,600.

Mr. Biden, who has no public events scheduled this weekend, will continue to be briefed on the situation, his office said. It was not yet clear when or if he would directly address the violence.

“The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism,” Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for Mr. Biden’s security council, said in a statement. “We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.”

Ms. Watson said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had spoken with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, and that the two governments were in close contact.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said he would “ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism.” He did not specify what support the Pentagon was planning to send.

“Our commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself remains unwavering, and I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this abhorrent attack on civilians,” he said in a statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned “the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel, including civilians and civilian communities” and offered condolences. “The United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself,” he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly also condemned Hamas’s attacks.

“These acts of violence are completely unacceptable,” Mr. Trudeau said Saturday morning in a posting on X. “We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this.”

Mr. Trudeau added, without elaborating, that civilian life must be protected.

Ms. Joly, in a posting on X, described the ongoing situation as a “multi-front terror attack against Israeli civilians by Hamas.” She wrote that Canada firmly stands with Israel and its right to defend itself against terror under international law. “My heart is with the victims and all those affected by these attacks.”

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in a statement issued Saturday, condemned the Hamas attacks on Israel. “Israel has the right to defend itself against these attacks and respond against the attackers. Canadians pledge their solidarity with all the victims,” Mr. Poilievre said.

The official opposition leader also denounced the “sadistic violence” Hamas has carried out against Israeli civilians.

Mr. Biden has been attempting to broker an agreement for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel. Under such a deal, the U.S. would offer Riyadh security guarantees and help building nuclear power infrastructure, while Israel would make concessions to the Palestinians.

Mr. Biden met with Mr. Netanyahu at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month. He also warmly greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a G20 summit in New Delhi, marking a significant thaw after Mr. Biden had initially refused to deal with the kingdom’s de facto leader over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Amid the Hamas attacks, the Saudi government called for restraint on both sides and blamed the violence on “the continued occupation” of Palestinian territories and “the Palestinian people being deprived of their legitimate rights.”

Former U.S. president Donald Trump unveiled normalization deals between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain – dubbed the Abraham Accords – in 2020.